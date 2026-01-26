The OpenHW Foundation unveils the first industry-ready RISC-V ecosystem to advance European digital sovereignty

BRUSSELS, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenHW Foundation, a global leader in developing RISC-V core IP, today announced the launch of the Unified RISC-V IP Access Platform (UAP) as part of the TRISTAN project. The UAP represents Europe’s first comprehensive collection of industry-ready RISC-V components. As interest in digital sovereignty continues to grow, particularly within the European Union, the UAP makes it significantly easier for technology organisations to innovate based on an open, sovereign foundation.

“The Unified RISC-V IP Access Platform is critical to supporting technological sovereignty in Europe, and the OpenHW Foundation is committed to developing it as a sustainable, interoperable, and community-driven resource for the broader RISC-V ecosystem,” said Florian Wohlrab, Head of OpenHW Foundation. “Open source collaboration is essential to maintaining a competitive playing field, and by working together, we can go further, faster.”

RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture used to develop custom processors for a wide range of applications, including embedded systems and consumer devices. The European Union considers RISC-V critical to achieving technological sovereignty and driving greater competition in the global semiconductor market, valued at more than USD 700 billion. While the EU currently accounts for roughly 10% of this market, the 2023 European Chips Act aims to double that share to 20% by 2030.

The UAP lowers key barriers to entry for EU-based organisations by providing a single, unified source of verified, industry-ready RISC-V IP. It consolidates both hardware and software components and provides clear visibility into each item’s maturity, usability, licensing, and integration workflow. This marks the first time such a comprehensive collection of verified EU RISC-V artifacts has been assembled, much of it fully open source, representing an important step toward European digital sovereignty. The platform also ensures that IP produced by multiple EU research projects is captured, maintained, and made accessible for driving sustainable, long-term collaboration.

To support its digital sovereignty goals, the European Union has invested heavily in cutting-edge RISC-V research and development through the Chips Joint Undertaking (CHIPS JU), which funds projects such as TRISTAN, of which the OpenHW Foundation is a member.

Launched in 2023, TRISTAN aims to industrialise RISC-V cores by moving them from research environments into real-world applications and creating a sustainable open source ecosystem to drive competitiveness and enable more agile innovation. The TRISTAN consortium includes 46 partners spanning large enterprises, SMEs, research organisations, universities, and industry associations connected to RISC-V. Together, they combine expertise and resources from across Europe and beyond to drive innovation and collaboration.

Originating within the TRISTAN project, the UAP brings together RISC-V IP under various licenses from TRISTAN and other Chips JU projects, providing end users with a centralized place to find verified, industry-ready RISC-V components.

The UAP acts as a unified access page, linking to repositories hosted on the OpenHW Foundation GitHub, automatically mirrored to a European-hosted GitLab instance and to other public forges where appropriate, or maintained as private assets. It provides documentation, status information, and an evolving structure designed to better support integration across toolchains, accelerators, and infrastructure components.

Oversight of the UAP is provided by the Virtual Repository Task Group, which includes representatives from TRISTAN and ISOLDE. Additional Chips JU and RISC-V-related EU projects, including Rebecca, RIGOLETTO, and Scale4Edge, are also joining the initiative. As more EU projects open source their IP, they will be added as maintainers so that each project can curate its own catalogue and ensure continuity beyond the end of TRISTAN.

“The Unified RISC-V IP Access Platform is one of the most important initiatives to come from the TRISTAN project, ensuring that the contributions from consortium partners continue to have an impact on the European stage long past the end of our funding,” said Rob Wullems, NXP Semiconductors GmbH, TRISTAN Project Lead. “Critically, it enables us to build and nurture a community around European RISC-V that will drive ongoing innovation and collaboration that supports European technological sovereignty.”

About The OpenHW Foundation

OpenHW Foundation, an industry collaboration with the Eclipse Foundation, is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to developing, verifying, and delivering high-quality, open source RISC-V processor cores and related IP for commercial and industrial applications.

With its extensive network of members and partners, the OpenHW Foundation is driving the advancement of open source RISC-V processor technology across cloud, mobile, IoT, AI, automotive, HPC, and other domains. Through its CORE-V Task Group, the organisation ensures industry-aligned, high-quality development, supporting cutting-edge SoC production worldwide.

OpenHW Foundation is supported by leading innovators such as Thales, CEA List, Siemens, Red Hat, ETH Zurich, Beijing Institute of Open Source Chip, and many more.

About TRISTAN

The TRISTAN project, nr. 101095947 is supported by Chips Joint Undertaking (CHIPS-JU) and its members Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Turkey.

Learn more at tristan-project.eu

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides a global community of individuals and organisations with a vendor-neutral, business-friendly environment for open source collaboration and innovation. We host Adoptium, the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, Open VSX, Software Defined Vehicle, and more than 400 high-impact open source projects. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, we are an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. Our events, including Open Community Experience (OCX) , bring together developers, industry leaders, and researchers from around the world. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn, or visit eclipse.org .

