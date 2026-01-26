Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Final Stage of Roadmap Phase 2 With Core Features Upcoming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto protocol focused on decentralized lending, has confirmed that it is entering the final stage of Roadmap Phase 2. Development during this phase has centered on engineering, token infrastructure, and security review ahead of the project’s first protocol version. The team has stated that Phase 2 represents the build period before the lending system becomes accessible for testing.





Protocol Design and Core Lending Features

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a lending environment that allows users to borrow and lend crypto assets without selling their positions. The protocol includes two lending markets that cover pooled liquidity and direct matching. The pooled market allows users to supply assets into shared liquidity and receive mtTokens that grow according to protocol APY rules.

The matching market connects borrowers and lenders under defined collateral and liquidation settings intended to keep both sides solvent during market movement. This two-market design is intended to serve different user behaviors within the same protocol.

mtTokens are positioned as an accounting tool within the system. When assets are supplied into the pooled market, users receive mtTokens that represent their capital and yield growth. These tokens also become part of the protocol’s revenue distribution flow once borrowing demand develops after launch.

Infrastructure Plans

A major element of the roadmap includes the plan to introduce an overcollateralized stablecoin that can be minted against held assets. The design allows users to unlock liquidity without selling collateral. Stablecoin positions in lending protocols tend to remain open longer than short-term borrowing, which can support more consistent fee activity once utilities begin to form.

Engineers are also preparing oracle feeds for price data and liquidation triggers. Oracle data is considered important for lending platforms because liquidation systems require accurate pricing during volatile periods.

Mutuum Finance has undergone multiple security checks during Phase 2. The protocol completed an independent audit with Halborn Security and received a 90 out of 100 token scan score on CertiK.





Presale Distribution and Participation Metrics

With technical preparation underway, the token presale has continued to progress. Total funding has surpassed $19.5 million from more than 19,300 holders. The presale follows a phased structure that adjusts pricing as supply is distributed.

Mutuum Finance began its MUTM presale in early 2025 at $0.01 and is now in Phase 7 at $0.04. According to the project’s allocation outline, MUTM is planned to launch at $0.06. Phase progression has resulted in a total token appreciation of 300% from the earliest stage.

Supply distribution shows that the total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens. From that supply, 45.5% or roughly 1.82 billion tokens are allocated for the presale. Around 830 million tokens have been distributed so far, indicating that the majority of early allocation is already in circulation.

The team confirmed through its official X account that V1 protocol is scheduled for a Q1 2026 testnet release on Sepolia. This first version will include collateral rules, liquidation triggers, borrowing interfaces, mtToken accounting, and debt logic. The testnet period will allow the protocol to evaluate execution, user flow, and risk systems before entering the next roadmap stage.

Positioning Within the DeFi Segment

As Mutuum Finance transitions into the activation window of Roadmap Phase 2, it becomes one of the new DeFi crypto projects preparing to open lending utilities after an extended development period.

The alignment of dual lending markets, mtToken revenue mechanics, stablecoin plans, oracle integration, security audits, bug bounty participation, and structured distribution places the protocol within a later preparation phase where functionality is planned rather than conceptual.