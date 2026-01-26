Playmaker to Launch in Q2 2026 as Midas Labs Expands Its AI-Powered Game Creation Ecosystem

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midas Labs, a UK-based Web3 technology company, has announced the upcoming launch of Playmaker, an AI-powered game creation and launchpad platform scheduled for Q2 2026. The platform is designed to lower barriers to game development and funding, operating as a core product within the UNIFI-powered Midas ecosystem.





Playmaker will provide creators, indie studios, and early-stage visionaries with an integrated environment to ideate, build, fund, and publish games without the traditional constraints of large teams or complex technical infrastructure. By combining AI-assisted creation tools with a structured launchpad and marketplace, the platform aims to streamline the path from concept to live product.

According to Jonathan Wheatley, Chief Marketing Officer of Midas Labs, Playmaker represents a natural progression of the company’s ecosystem strategy.

“Playmaker is about enabling participation at every level — from creators and developers to early supporters and players,” said Wheatley. “By integrating AI-driven creation with funding and publishing infrastructure, we’re building a system that allows ideas to move efficiently from concept to execution.”

The platform is powered by the $PLAY token, a fixed-supply utility asset used for project participation, creator payments, marketplace transactions, and ecosystem services. $PLAY operates within the broader UNIFI ecosystem, where UNIFI serves as the access and conversion layer, reinforcing liquidity and alignment across Midas Labs’ products.

Midas Labs has structured Playmaker’s token economy around a non-mintable, scarcity-driven model, designed to support long-term sustainability as platform adoption increases.

The Playmaker launch builds on recent Midas Labs milestones, including the expansion of the Midas Play Marketplace, multiple game releases, ecosystem partnerships, and the rollout of UNIFI staking infrastructure. Together, these components form a vertically integrated environment linking creation, funding, distribution, and participation.

Playmaker is scheduled to go live in Q2 2026, with phased ecosystem access beginning with early contributors before expanding globally.

About Midas Labs

Midas Labs is a United Kingdom–based Web3 technology company focused on building scalable digital ecosystems across gaming, AI, and creator-driven platforms. Powered by the UNIFI token, Midas Labs develops infrastructure designed for long-term participation, real utility, and sustainable growth.

