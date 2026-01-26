Subsea 7 S.A. - Fourth quarter 2025 earnings call notification

Luxembourg – 26 January 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its fourth quarter 2025 results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on Thursday 26 February 2026 at 07:00 UK / 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 26 February 2026 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.
From 07:00 UK / 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.Subsea7.com
Conference call registration:
Phone: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8af53d4dabbc4ad88582479f14519e6c
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vb9jzg9r
Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
