Pet Grooming Services Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

The Global Pet Grooming Services Market is projected to expand from USD 7.34 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.62 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.96%

This sector involves professional hygienic maintenance for companion animals, covering services such as bathing, brushing, styling, and nail trimming to improve both physical appearance and general well-being. The market is chiefly driven by the widespread trend of pet humanization, where owners treat animals as essential family members deserving of regular professional upkeep. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes and a growing understanding of the connection between consistent grooming and animal health act as foundational elements stimulating global industry demand.

However, the sector encounters a major obstacle regarding a scarcity of skilled labor, as the specific training needed for safe animal handling hinders the rapid expansion of the workforce. This limitation frequently results in higher operational expenses and limited service accessibility. Highlighting the significant economic scope of this service category, the American Pet Products Association projected that in 2024, United States spending on other services, a category covering grooming and boarding, would amount to $13.0 billion.

Market Drivers:

The primary engine propelling the grooming services market is the worldwide rise in pet ownership and adoption rates. As the number of companion animals grows, the absolute volume of pets needing hygienic care increases, creating a necessity for professional intervention, particularly for breeds with complex grooming requirements. This surge generates a scalable demand that extends beyond basic home care to consistent professional appointments. According to a Forbes Advisor article titled 'Pet Ownership Statistics 2025' from October 2025, 66 percent of households in the United States now own a pet, establishing a vast base of potential users. This high ownership rate is mirrored internationally; FEDIAF EuropeanPetFood's 'Facts & Figures 2025' report from June 2025 indicates that 139 million European households possess at least one pet, demonstrating the massive scope of the addressable market.

Concurrently, the growing trends of pet humanization and premiumization are shifting the sector from standard hygiene to luxury wellness experiences. Owners increasingly perceive animals as integral family members, driving a willingness to invest in high-quality, specialized care such as spa treatments, therapeutic massages, and organic styling options.

This psychological shift fundamentally changes the value proposition of grooming, enabling businesses to premiumize offerings and improve margins. This consumer behavior is supported by substantial financial outlays; the American Pet Products Association's '2025 State of the Industry Report' from March 2025 notes that total pet industry spending in the United States reached $152 billion in 2024. This deep economic commitment highlights the readiness of pet parents to prioritize superior care standards, fueling revenue growth for professional establishments.

Market Challenges:

The Global Pet Grooming Services Market faces a substantial hurdle due to a chronic shortage of skilled labor, which directly restricts the industry's ability to expand capacity in response to rising demand. Professional grooming requires practitioners to possess specialized knowledge of animal handling, breed-specific styling, and safety protocols to prevent injury. This necessity for rigorous training creates a high barrier to entry, resulting in a qualified workforce that grows much slower than the pet population. Consequently, businesses often struggle to fill positions, leading to operational bottlenecks such as long appointment wait times and capped daily service volumes.

This workforce limitation is intensifying as pet ownership rates climb to historic highs. According to the American Pet Products Association, in 2024, 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet. The stark contrast between this vast number of companion animals requiring regular maintenance and the restricted pool of qualified groomers forces service providers to turn away potential revenue. Ultimately, this gap effectively places a ceiling on market growth, as the supply of safe, professional care cannot scale quickly enough to meet the surging needs of pet owners.

Market Trends:

The rapid expansion of mobile and at-home grooming services is revolutionizing the operational landscape of the industry by prioritizing convenience and stress reduction for companion animals. This delivery model addresses a critical consumer pain point by bringing fully equipped, professional salons directly to the client's doorstep, thereby eliminating the anxiety many pets experience during transportation and in traditional, noise-filled brick-and-mortar environments. The format is proving exceptionally scalable for operators due to significantly lower real estate overhead compared to fixed locations, allowing for faster market penetration. Illustrating the aggressive growth of this segment, according to Loyalty Brands, January 2025, in the '2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 - Loyalty Brands' press release, the mobile grooming franchise Zoomin Groomin expanded its operational footprint to 134 active units to meet the surging demand for doorstep pet care.

Simultaneously, the sector is undergoing a financial restructuring through the rise of subscription-based and membership grooming models. Service providers are shifting away from transactional, sporadic appointment systems toward recurring monthly fee structures that frame grooming as a necessary, consistent health routine rather than an optional aesthetic luxury. This strategic pivot secures predictable cash flow for businesses while incentivizing pet owners to maintain regular hygiene schedules, which directly improves long-term animal dermatological health. Validating the commercial success of this recurring revenue approach, according to Scenthound, January 2025, in the 'Scenthound Makes its Debut on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Ranking' announcement, the membership-driven wellness franchise reported a 78 percent increase in system-wide revenue over the prior fiscal year.

