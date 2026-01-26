Millet Based Packaged Food Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millet Based Packaged Food Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Millet Based Packaged Food Market is projected to experience significant expansion, growing from a valuation of USD 44.39 Million in 2025 to USD 75.73 Million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 9.31%

These packaged goods, which include items such as pasta, bakery products, and ready-to-eat snacks, are value-added consumables derived from nutrient-rich grains like pearl millet and sorghum. This market growth is primarily fueled by a rising international preference for low-glycemic and gluten-free dietary choices, alongside government efforts to support climate-resilient, sustainable agriculture. Data from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics indicates that annual global millet consumption reached approximately 30 million tonnes in 2024, demonstrating a substantial existing consumer base for these heritage grains.

Despite this potential, the industry encounters major obstacles regarding processing efficiency and supply chain logistics, which hinder the scalability of mass-market production. The decentralized nature of sourcing raw materials frequently results in quality inconsistencies and increased operational costs. These factors create a significant barrier for manufacturers attempting to match the price points of conventional staple foods within the global retail sector, thereby limiting broader market penetration.

Market Drivers

Strategic government policies and initiatives are fundamentally transforming the supply dynamics of the global millet-based packaged food sector. Nations, particularly major producers, are implementing procurement schemes and production-linked incentives to establish millets as a climate-resilient staple, thereby ensuring raw material stability for processors. This legislative support has resulted in tangible agricultural output; for instance, the Press Information Bureau reported in August 2025 that India achieved a total millet production of 180.15 lakh tonnes during the 2024-25 period, highlighting the magnitude of state-backed cultivation. This surplus is increasingly fueling international trade to satisfy demand for functional foods, with India exporting 89,164 tonnes of millets in 2025, proving the effectiveness of policies in connecting local agriculture to global retail supply chains.

Simultaneously, the adoption of millets by major food corporations is acting as a crucial catalyst for mainstream consumer acceptance. Large FMCG conglomerates are actively entering the segment by incorporating millet ingredients into conventional bakery items, breakfast cereals, and snacks to attract health-conscious demographics without sacrificing taste or convenience. This corporate shift validates the category, elevating it from a niche health segment to mass-market retail shelves through robust distribution networks. As evidence of this trend, ET Retail noted in August 2025 that Tata Soulfull reported over 35% revenue growth in fiscal year 2025, a surge driven by the expansion of its millet-based portfolio into modern trade and quick commerce channels, encouraging further competition and innovation.

Market Challenges

Inefficiencies within supply chain logistics and processing capabilities pose a primary restriction on the growth of the Global Millet Based Packaged Food Market. The industry suffers from heavy fragmentation regarding raw material sourcing, creating significant difficulties for manufacturers trying to secure a consistent volume of high-quality grains. This fragmentation necessitates sourcing from numerous smallholder farmers, which escalates aggregation and transportation costs. Consequently, manufacturers face higher operational expenses that prevent them from achieving price parity with established staples like wheat and rice, limiting the appeal of millet products to price-sensitive consumers.

This logistical complexity directly impacts the scalability of production needed for global retail distribution. The absence of streamlined processing infrastructure means supply cannot easily adapt to meet rising industrial demand. Furthermore, agricultural productivity remains a challenge; the Food and Agriculture Organization reported that the global average yield for millet crops was approximately 1.2 tonnes per hectare in 2023. This low yield exacerbates sourcing challenges, compelling manufacturers to maintain intricate and extensive collection networks to gather sufficient raw material for mass-market packaged food production.

Market Trends

The proliferation of extruded and popped millet snacking formats is rapidly altering consumer consumption patterns, shifting the category from traditional flatbreads and porridge into the modern convenience sector. Manufacturers are increasingly using advanced extrusion technologies to process nutrient-dense grains like ragi and sorghum into contemporary textures, such as flakes, puffs, and savory crispies, which appeal to younger demographics who prioritize taste alongside health. This innovation addresses the palatability barrier that previously hindered mass adoption, allowing millet brands to compete directly with conventional rice and corn-based snacks in impulse aisles. The commercial success of this strategy is highlighted by Inc42's January 2025 report, which notes that Wholsum Foods projected a revenue of INR 168 crore for fiscal year 2025, largely driven by its expanded portfolio of value-added, kid-friendly snacking products.

Concurrently, a surge in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channels is democratizing market access, enabling niche millet startups to bypass the high entry barriers of traditional retail distribution. By leveraging digital platforms and hyperlocal delivery networks, agile micro-enterprises are cultivating dedicated communities and utilizing real-time feedback to iterate products faster than legacy players. This ecosystem is aggressively supported by state-level infrastructure initiatives designed to decentralize processing capabilities; the Press Information Bureau reported in August 2025 that the government allocated ?2,000 crore for the 2025-26 period under the PM-FME scheme to support micro food processing enterprises, providing the critical capital needed for these niche brands to scale their logistical reach and operations.

