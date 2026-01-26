Aerospace and Defense Wheel & Brake Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Wheel & Brake Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Aerospace and Defense Wheel & Brake Market is projected to expand from USD 7.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.51 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.45%

This sector involves the engineering, production, and aftermarket maintenance of essential landing gear subsystems that manage aircraft weight and ensure safe deceleration during ground operations. The primary catalyst for this market is the rapid growth of the global commercial aircraft fleet, driven by increasing air travel demand that forces airlines to purchase new airframes and frequently replace consumable components. Furthermore, the industry benefits from ongoing military modernization efforts and a shift toward lightweight carbon materials that improve fuel efficiency across aviation platforms.

Despite these positive drivers, the industry faces significant challenges regarding supply chain fragility and raw material volatility, which can disrupt production schedules and increase manufacturing costs. However, recent metrics show a robust trajectory for utilization rates, fueling the aftermarket segment. According to the International Air Transport Association, total global passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers rose by 10.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year. This growth in utilization leads to higher wear rates, driving a continuous need for wheel and brake maintenance services to maintain fleet airworthiness.

Market Drivers

The expansion of global commercial aircraft fleets serves as the primary catalyst for growth in the wheel and brake sector, fueled by the aggressive renewal strategies of major airlines aiming to capitalize on travel demand and fuel efficiency. As carriers replace aging airframes with next-generation models, the demand for original equipment manufacturing (OEM) landing gear subsystems increases, stimulating production for advanced carbon braking units and electric actuation systems while creating a parallel need for rotable spares. According to Airbus, the manufacturer delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, as reported in January 2025, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the supply chain. Similarly, Boeing delivered 348 commercial airplanes in 2024, contributing significantly to the installed base requiring long-term wheel and brake support.

Simultaneously, rising defense budgets and military aircraft procurement bolster the market as nations prioritize air superiority and rapid mobility amidst geopolitical instability. Increased government spending facilitates the acquisition of heavy-lift transport aircraft, high-performance fighters, and tactical rotorcraft, all of which necessitate robust, high-energy absorption braking technologies, while also sustaining the modernization of legacy fleets. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending grew by 9.4% in real terms to reach a record $2.72 trillion in 2024, as reported in April 2025. This strategic shift secures sustained funding for aerospace defense contractors and their subsystem suppliers.

Market Challenges

Supply chain fragility and raw material volatility fundamentally impede the Global Aerospace and Defense Wheel & Brake Market by creating unpredictable production bottlenecks. Manufacturers rely on a steady flow of specialized inputs, such as high-grade aluminum, titanium, and carbon composites, to fabricate these safety-critical components. When global supply networks fracture, the procurement of these essential materials becomes erratic, forcing manufacturers to extend lead times or halt production lines entirely. This inability to maintain consistent manufacturing schedules prevents the industry from effectively capitalizing on the rising demand for new aircraft and replacement parts, resulting in lost revenue opportunities and delayed deliveries to original equipment manufacturers.

Furthermore, this volatility introduces severe cost instability that erodes profit margins and complicates long-term financial planning. As the price of raw commodities fluctuates, manufacturers face increased operating burdens that are difficult to absorb or pass on to airline customers immediately. The financial strain of these logistical inefficiencies is evident in recent industry expenditure trends; according to the International Air Transport Association, total global airline industry expenses rose by 9.4% in 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge is largely attributed to rising material costs and persistent supply chain constraints that continue to challenge operational efficiency.

Market Trends

The transition from hydraulic to electric brake actuation technologies is fundamentally reshaping the market by replacing bulky hydraulic infrastructure with lightweight electromechanical actuators. This technological shift reduces overall aircraft weight and simplifies maintenance through plug-and-play capabilities that minimize ground turnaround times while enabling granular real-time health monitoring. For example, Safran Group announced in November 2025 that it finalized a long-term agreement to equip Riyadh Air's fleet of over 70 Boeing 787-9 aircraft with electric brakes, explicitly citing the system's capacity to facilitate real-time maintenance assessments and optimize performance in high-altitude environments.

Simultaneously, the widespread adoption of carbon-carbon composite braking systems is displacing steel incumbents across high-utilization narrow-body fleets as operators seek to maximize operational efficiency. Carbon's superior energy absorption properties and extended service life significantly reduce fuel burn and maintenance intervals, compelling airlines to lock in long-term supply agreements for these consumables. According to The Brake Report in April 2025, Safran Landing Systems renewed its partnership with Spirit Airlines to support its A320ceo and A320neo fleet, highlighting that the manufacturer's carbon brake solutions now equip over 70% of the global A320-family aircraft, totaling more than 5,100 units worldwide.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

