CICC Attends the 19th Asian Financial Forum: Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 26, 2026, the 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) was held in Hong Kong. Co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the forum marked the region’s first major financial gathering of the year. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) once again took part as a partner and contributed to this premier event. Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President, and Member of the Management Committee of CICC, attended the forum.

Under the theme “Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape,” the AFF brought together more than 100 global policymakers, business leaders, financial experts, investors, entrepreneurs, technology firms, and economists to exchange insights on the changing international economic landscape and financial ecosystem.

On the first day, Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee of CICC, delivered opening remarks at the Keynote Luncheon. He noted that amid profound transformations unseen in a century, global geopolitics has grown increasingly complex, posing challenges to economic globalization and multilateralism. While the world economy faces rising instability and uncertainty, it is also witnessing the rapid advancement of a new technological and industrial revolution, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), which continues to inject fresh momentum into global economic and capital markets.

Wang emphasized that China has demonstrated strong economic resilience. New productive forces—represented by AI and innovative pharmaceuticals—are emerging as core growth engines. The vibrancy and growth prospects of China’s capital markets have drawn considerable attention from international investors. In landmark transactions such as the Hong Kong IPOs of CATL and Sanhua Intelligent Controls, as well as the Hong Kong share placement of Xiaomi Group, CICC successfully introduced multiple overseas sovereign funds and long-term investors, enabling global capital to share in the dividends of China’s high-quality development.

Wang stressed that, as one of China’s most international investment banks, CICC has always adhered to the philosophy of “Rooted in China, Connecting the World.” It plays a pivotal role in enhancing financial connectivity between China and global markets and maintains close cooperation with governments, enterprises, institutions, and investors worldwide. Today, CICC serves nearly 15,000 institutional clients globally. In 2025, it completed approximately US$6 billion in financing transactions across Belt and Road regions and executed several landmark cross-border deals, including the Jiaxin International Resources project—the world’s first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, and Central Asia’s first RMB-denominated stock offering—as well as the issuance of RMB 2 billion in offshore bonds by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, the first RMB bond issuance by a Central Asian entity.

Looking ahead, CICC will continue to leverage its professional expertise to provide global clients with top-tier integrated financial services. It will work closely with partners both in China and overseas to explore and cultivate new growth drivers, contributing to the next phase of economic development in China and the world. Having supported the AFF as a partner for 14 consecutive editions, CICC also engaged in in-depth exchanges with global participants through on-site exhibitions this year, sharing forward-looking perspectives and highlighting its initiatives in technological innovation and other fields.

