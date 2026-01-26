Company announcement

No. 05/2026

26 January 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 January 2026 to 23 January 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 19/01/2026 18,000 344.69 6,204,420 20/01/2026 18,000 335.11 6,031,980 21/01/2026 19,000 333.68 6,339,920 22/01/2026 17,000 345.96 5,881,320 23/01/2026 17,000 347.19 5,902,230 Accumulated for the period 89,000 - 30,359,870 Accumulated under the programme 1,618,896 - 471,594,690

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,976,415 treasury shares corresponding to 4.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments