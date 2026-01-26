Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 4 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 604,184 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 16,572,968 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 19.1.2026 09:49:29 250,000 27.6 6,900.000 21,402,721 19.1.2026 09:49:29 200,000 27.4 5,480.000 21,602,721 20.1.2026 10:09:08 150,000 27.2 4,080.000 21,752,721 20.1.2026 15:20:44 4,184 27.0 112,968 21,756,905 604,184 16,572,968

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 6 January 2026 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. The buyback program has now been completed.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 21,152,721 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 21,756,905 treasury shares, corresponding to 2,00% of the company’s total issued share capital. Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 754,184 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.07% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 20,652,968.

The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. The program envisaged the buyback of a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration did not exceed ISK 250,000,000.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is