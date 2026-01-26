Oncology Information System Market Research 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Oncology Information System Market is anticipated to expand from USD 9.86 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.46 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.78%

These specialized software platforms are engineered to oversee the full spectrum of clinical, administrative, and financial data related to cancer treatment, enabling seamless workflows across medical and radiation oncology. Key market drivers include the urgent need to consolidate scattered patient records and the growing incorporation of electronic medical records to facilitate accurate treatment planning. Consequently, these systems are vital for maximizing clinical productivity and ensuring compliance with evidence-based standards in the face of an increasing global disease burden.

However, the high expense associated with deploying these systems poses a major obstacle to market growth, especially for smaller healthcare centers that cannot easily afford the substantial upfront capital required. Furthermore, the lack of interoperability among various digital systems frequently hinders the necessary sharing of medical data. The demand for these comprehensive management solutions is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer; the American Cancer Society projects that there will be approximately 2,041,910 new cancer cases in the United States in 2025, emphasizing the massive volume of patient information that healthcare providers must efficiently handle.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into treatment planning is emerging as a revolutionary influence in the Global Oncology Information System Market, significantly altering clinical operations and decision-making strategies. These sophisticated algorithmic tools are progressively being integrated into oncology systems to automate intricate processes like organ segmentation and dose optimization, which improves accuracy and lessens the administrative load on clinical teams. As providers attempt to handle the increasing intricacies of cancer management, the uptake of these smart support systems is gaining momentum. This shift is highlighted by data from OncLive in January 2025, which reported in an article titled 'Survey Says: AI Isn't Going Anywhere in Oncology, But Validity Concerns Remain' that 26.7% of surveyed oncologists are now using AI tools for treatment decision support, signaling a major move towards automated assistance.

Simultaneously, rising government support and funding for cancer research are establishing the necessary financial foundation for implementing these advanced digital infrastructures. Public sector investments are essential for updating healthcare facilities, enabling them to acquire integrated systems that centralize patient records and align with value-based care strategies. This dedication is visible in recent policy actions; for instance, the UK government confirmed a £1 billion fund dedicated to digital transformation in a press release titled 'Government's tech reform to transform cancer diagnosis' published on GOV.UK in May 2025. This financial backing not only aids in system adoption but also boosts market dynamics, a trend mirrored in the private sector where Siemens Healthineers, in their 'Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results' from November 2024, anticipated comparable revenue growth of 5% to 6% for fiscal year 2025, largely attributed to the ongoing demand for cutting-edge oncology technologies.

Market Challenges

The significant expense required for implementation serves as a major impediment to the expansion of the Global Oncology Information System Market. Deploying comprehensive oncology platforms necessitates a considerable financial outlay for purchasing software, integrating hardware, and training specialized personnel, which establishes a steep barrier to entry. This financial burden is especially difficult for smaller healthcare institutions and independent practices that do not possess the extensive resources found in large academic centers. Consequently, these smaller organizations frequently delay the acquisition of necessary digital management tools, which directly dampens overall market demand and retards the speed of technological adoption throughout the industry.

These financial limitations are further exacerbated by the gap between escalating operational expenses and stagnant reimbursement rates. Data from the American Hospital Association in 2025 indicates that while general inflation surged by 14.1 percent between 2022 and 2024, Medicare inpatient payment rates saw a mere 5.1 percent increase. This economic disparity severely limits the discretionary funds available to healthcare providers. Faced with shrinking margins, organizations are forced to prioritize immediate patient care costs over investments in new IT infrastructure, thereby hindering the broader growth of the oncology information system market.

Market Trends

The broad acceptance of Cloud-Based and SaaS OIS platforms is transforming cancer care by substituting rigid on-premise servers with adaptable, web-enabled architectures. These innovations enable multidisciplinary teams to securely access vital patient information and treatment strategies from any location, supporting the remote collaboration necessary for complex tumor boards while substantially lowering costs associated with local hardware maintenance. This transition towards flexible software environments is a primary driver of market activity; for example, RaySearch Laboratories reported a 13% increase in net sales to SEK 332 million in their 'Interim report third quarter 2025' from November 2025, a growth largely attributed to strong demand for their RayCare oncology information system and planning software.

The integration of genomic data into precision oncology workflows is forcing OIS providers to update their systems to manage intricate molecular profiles alongside standard clinical records. As treatments become increasingly tailored to genetic mutations, oncology platforms are required to ingest, store, and display next-generation sequencing data to directly aid therapeutic decision-making. This capability ensures that clinicians can efficiently match patients exhibiting specific biomarkers with the correct immunotherapies without exiting their primary workspace. The magnitude of this data usage is illustrated by Guardant Health, which, in a December 2025 press release titled 'Guardant Health Announces Collaboration with Trial Library', revealed that it utilizes a vast real-world data platform containing over 1 million tested patients to enhance the identification of suitable candidates for precision medicine trials.

Oncology Information System Market, by Product & Services:

Software

Professional Service

Oncology Information System Market, by Application:

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

Oncology Information System Market, by End User:

Hospital & Oncology Clinic

Research Center

Others

Oncology Information System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

