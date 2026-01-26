Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is projected to grow from USD 56.22 Million in 2025 to USD 77.74 Million by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 5.55%

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) involves delivering a concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor bed during surgery, immediately following the resection of the malignancy. Primary drivers include the clinical ability to preserve healthy surrounding tissue and the significant reduction of treatment duration, often converting weeks of external therapy into a single operative session. This efficiency is critical as healthcare systems manage escalating demand; according to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, updated 2024 estimates highlighted the growing global burden with approximately 20 million new cancer cases recorded in 2022.

However, a significant challenge hindering market expansion is the high capital investment required for acquiring specialized radiation equipment and retrofitting operating rooms with necessary shielding. This financial barrier is further compounded by the stringent requirement for highly skilled multidisciplinary teams, including surgeons and physicists, to coordinate precisely within a sterile environment. These operational complexities, combined with inconsistent reimbursement policies in various international regions, limit the capacity of many healthcare facilities to adopt IORT technologies.

Market Drivers

The escalating global prevalence of cancer cases acts as a primary catalyst for the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, necessitating more efficient and scalable treatment modalities. As patient volumes rise, healthcare systems are compelled to adopt therapies that reduce surgical backlogs and treatment duration, such as IORT, which delivers concentrated radiation in a single operative session. This demand is particularly acute in breast oncology, where the burden is expanding rapidly; according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a study published in 'Nature Medicine' in February 2025 projected that by 2050, the annual global incidence will reach 3.2 million new breast cancer cases if current trends persist, underscoring the urgent necessity for expedited therapeutic techniques.

Technological advancements in portable and miniaturized IORT systems further propel market growth by eliminating the need for expensive, shielded operating bunkers, thereby lowering substantial adoption barriers for hospitals. Modern mobile units allow for precise radiation delivery directly in standard operating rooms, enhancing workflow versatility and operational efficiency. This shift towards accessible technology is reflected in the financial performance of key industry innovators; according to Sensus Healthcare's 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results' from February 2025, the company reported a 71% increase in full-year revenue to $41.8 million driven by its radiation therapy portfolio, while Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's 'Annual Report 2024/25' from December 2025 showed a total revenue of €2.22 billion, highlighting the robust industrial scale supporting these advanced solutions.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital expenditure required for acquiring specialized equipment and retrofitting operating rooms stands as a formidable barrier to the growth of the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market. Healthcare facilities face significant upfront costs to install necessary shielding and procure high-tech radiation devices, which limits adoption primarily to large, well-funded academic centers. This restriction prevents widespread market penetration, as smaller hospitals often lack the budget to support such capital-intensive projects. Additionally, the operational complexity of coordinating highly skilled multidisciplinary teams within sterile environments adds to the resource burden, further deterring potential buyers.

This financial challenge is critically aggravated by declining reimbursement rates, which extend the return on investment period and reduce the economic viability of adopting new radiation technologies. According to the American Society for Radiation Oncology in 2025, payment reductions for radiation oncology services under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule have reached 25% since 2013. Such consistent decreases in financial support make it increasingly difficult for healthcare providers to justify the heavy investment needed for intraoperative systems, thereby directly stifling market expansion.

Market Trends

The expansion of clinical applications to neuro-oncology and gastrointestinal cancers is significantly broadening the addressable patient base for the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market beyond its traditional stronghold in breast conservation. Medical device manufacturers are increasingly tailoring brachytherapy solutions to treat complex, deep-seated tumors such as glioblastomas and brain metastases, where precise, immediate radiation is crucial to prevent local failure. This shift is supported by clinical data; according to the 'Collagen Implant May Improve Local Control of Metastatic Brain Tumors' report in CancerNetwork (October 2025), interim findings from the Phase 3 ROADS trial indicated that GammaTile therapy reduced the risk of tumor recurrence or death by more than 50% compared to standard stereotactic radiotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed brain metastases.

Simultaneously, the emergence of robotic-assisted intraoperative radiation delivery is addressing the critical need for geometric precision when treating malignancies located near vital vascular structures. The integration of robotic positioning systems with radiation delivery devices allows oncologists to navigate difficult anatomical constraints, particularly in abdominal cancers, maximizing dose conformity while sparing healthy tissue. This technological synergy is demonstrating remarkable improvements; according to the 'Preliminary study shows intraoperative radiation's success against pancreatic cancer spread' article on News-Medical.net (October 2025), investigators at Johns Hopkins reported that utilizing a robotic device for targeted intraoperative radiation effectively reduced the recurrence rate around the pancreas to just 5% in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Key Players Profiled in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

IntraOp Medical, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Elekta AB

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Isoray, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Sordina IORT Technologies

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

SeeDos Ltd.

IsoAid LLC

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Product:

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Devices

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Accessories

Software

Services

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Method:

Electron

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

High Dose-Rate

X-Ray

Others

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Application:

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Head and Neck Cancer

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Pediatric Tumors

Gynecological Cancer

Genitourinary Cancers

Others

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $56.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $77.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mim2wi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment