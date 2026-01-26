Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market is projected to expand from USD 2.02 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.45%

This advanced treatment modality integrates frequent imaging protocols, such as magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography, directly into the radiation delivery process to maximize tumor targeting precision while preserving surrounding healthy tissue. The market's upward trajectory is primarily fueled by the escalating global prevalence of cancer and a shifting preference toward non-invasive therapeutic options that ensure higher safety standards and treatment effectiveness. Data from the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2024 underscores this urgency, revealing that approximately 50 to 70 percent of cancer patients worldwide require radiotherapy, thereby driving the demand for high-precision technologies capable of optimizing these critical interventions.

However, the market confronts substantial hurdles stemming from the immense capital expenditures necessary to procure and deploy these advanced systems. The prohibitive costs related to purchasing equipment, combined with the financial demands of specialized infrastructure construction and continuous maintenance, establish significant barriers to entry. These financial constraints severely limit adoption rates, particularly affecting healthcare institutions within low- and middle-income regions where funding for high-cost medical technologies is often restricted.

Market Drivers

The escalating global incidence of cancer serves as the principal engine for growth within the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market, creating an urgent imperative for scalable solutions capable of managing increasing patient volumes. As the burden of disease intensifies, healthcare providers are compelled to implement high-throughput systems that ensure effective localized disease control while minimizing adverse effects. This critical demand is highlighted by the scale of the issue; the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer reported in a February 2024 press release regarding the 'Global Cancer Burden' that there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2022. Consequently, this rising caseload is directly accelerating the procurement of radiation therapy machinery as hospitals expand their oncology departments to address the essential care requirements of a growing patient demographic.

Concurrently, rapid technological evolution, specifically the incorporation of artificial intelligence, is propelling market development by transforming how treatments are delivered. Contemporary IGRT platforms now utilize adaptive algorithms capable of modifying radiation beams in real-time, which significantly refines targeting accuracy. The industry's pivot toward these adaptive systems is evidenced by strong commercial results; for instance, Accuray Incorporated reported gross orders totaling $342.1 million in its 'Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results' released in August 2024, demonstrating solid demand for precision tools. The financial magnitude of the sector is further exemplified by industry leaders like Siemens Healthineers, whose Varian segment achieved a total revenue of $4.14 billion in 2024, a figure driven by the persistent uptake of advanced radiotherapy solutions.

Market Challenges

The significant capital investment necessary for the acquisition and installation of Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) systems presents a major impediment to the market's global expansion. These sophisticated treatment platforms require not only the procurement of costly hardware but also substantial outlays for specialized facility infrastructure, such as radiation-shielded bunkers, along with rigorous ongoing maintenance protocols. This heavy financial load establishes a steep barrier to entry that limits the capacity of healthcare institutions, especially those in resource-constrained environments, to obtain essential equipment, thereby effectively restricting the potential customer base and decelerating overall adoption rates.

This economic barrier precipitates a severe disparity in accessibility, directly hindering market penetration in developing regions where the clinical necessity is often most acute. According to the Global Coalition for Radiotherapy in 2024, approximately 58 nations worldwide lacked any radiotherapy services entirely, a deficit largely attributed to local healthcare systems' inability to finance the initial capitalization and operational expenses associated with these technologies. The lack of infrastructure in such a significant number of countries prevents manufacturers from accessing potential revenue streams in emerging markets, ultimately constraining the global industry's growth trajectory.

Market Trends

The emergence of Biologically Guided Radiation Therapy platforms marks a transformative evolution in the market, shifting focus from anatomical imaging to the utilization of tumor biology for real-time targeting. In contrast to traditional systems that depend solely on structural variations, these advanced platforms detect positron emission tomography signals released directly by the tumor, enabling the precise treatment of multiple metastatic locations in a single session. This innovation meets a critical need for managing late-stage malignancies where conventional focal therapies often prove inadequate. The rapid adoption of this technology is highlighted by regulatory advancements; as noted by RefleXion Medical in its 'RefleXion Launches Pivotal Study' press release from January 2025, updated reimbursement codes are set to expand access to SCINTIX therapy to approximately 400,000 additional patients, signaling the substantial clinical integration of biologically driven workflows.

In parallel, the integration of cloud-based treatment planning and data analytics is optimizing complex oncology workflows through centralized digital ecosystems. Healthcare institutions are increasingly moving away from isolated, on-site workstations toward interconnected software platforms that support remote plan reviews, multi-site data exchange, and improved operational productivity. This consolidation of digital resources enables clinics to effectively handle growing patient volumes without necessitating a proportional expansion of physical infrastructure. The commercial success of this trend is reflected in recent financial metrics; Elekta, in its 'Year-end report May 2024/25' released in May 2025, announced double-digit growth within its software division, a critical contributor to an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.3 percent, indicating a definitive industry shift toward software-centric models of care delivery.

Key Players Profiled in the Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market:

Siemens Healthineers AG

ViewRay, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Vision RT Ltd.

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market, by Product:

4D RT

LINAC

MRI-guided radiotherapy

Portal CT Imaging

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market, by Procedure:

IMRT

Stereotactic

Particle

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market, by Application:

Neck

Prostate

Breast cancer

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

