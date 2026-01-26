Electric Aircraft Market Report 2026-2030: Regional Insights, Key Revenue Opportunities, Emerging Trends, $21 Billion Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric aircraft market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $11.61 billion in 2025 to $13.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth has historically been fueled by advancements in battery technology, investment in lightweight aircraft platforms suitable for electric power integration, and increased interest in zero-emission aviation alternatives. Technological improvements in electric motors have enhanced power-to-weight ratios, further supporting development in small aircraft systems.

Looking forward to 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $21.06 billion at a CAGR of 12.4%. The surge is driven by a rising demand for sustainable aviation solutions, accelerated adoption of electric aircraft, and increased investment in high-density batteries aimed at extending flight ranges. Key trends shaping the market include enhanced battery energy density, lightweight aerostructures, expansion of regional electric air transport, and integration of electric aircraft within urban air mobility (UAM) systems.

The increase in global air passenger volume is pivotal in driving market demand. Airlines are emphasizing reduced travel costs and environmental sustainability by adopting electric aircraft, highlighted by a 2023 Eurostat report indicating a 19.3% rise in EU air travel, amounting to 973 million passengers.

Notably, major companies are innovating with four-seater electric aircraft to bolster urban air mobility and sustainable regional travel. For example, in January 2025, Liaoning General Aviation Academy (LGAA) unveiled the RX4E, the first commercially certified four-seater electric aircraft, featuring advanced lithium battery electric propulsion. Boasting a wingspan of 13.5 meters and a flight endurance of about 1.5 hours, the RX4E offers significant advantages in terms of low emissions and operational costs.

Strategic industry moves include Diamond Aircraft Industries' acquisition of Volocopter in March 2025. This acquisition aims to streamline the operations and certification of Volocopter's VoloCity air taxi, with a focus on urban air mobility. Meanwhile, giant players in the sector, such as Airbus, The Boeing Company, Lilium GmbH, and Rolls-Royce, continue to push boundaries in electric aircraft technologies.

North America emerged as the largest region in the market in 2025, with other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries highlighted in the market include Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, among others.

This report offers insights into the largest and fastest-growing markets for electric aircraft and their relationship with economic dynamics and comparable markets. It delves into the forces shaping this market, from technological disruptions to regulatory changes and shifting consumer preferences.

Explores market characteristics, growth, size, segmentation, and regional breakdowns.

Highlights total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Analyzes competitive landscape and offers company ranking based on multifactor evaluation.

Includes geographic coverage expansion to key regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Provides insights into key products and services, value chain, supply chain analysis, and innovation trends.

Presents analysis of regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes influencing growth.

Details market segmentation across platforms, types, technology, systems, and applications.

Includes subsegments in fixed, rotary, and hybrid wing categories.

Markets Covered: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing.

Technology Segments: CTOL, STOL, VTOL.

System Segments: Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics.

Platform Segments: Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light Aircraft.

Application Segments: Commercial, Military, Other Applications.

Companies Mentioned: Key players like Airbus, The Boeing Company, Lilium GmbH, Bye Aerospace Inc., and many more.

Time Series: Features five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts, bolstered by market size ratios and growth comparisons.

Data Format: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard, with customization and expert support options.

