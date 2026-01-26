Military Simulation and Training Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation and Training Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Military Simulation and Training Market is projected to expand from USD 16.21 Billion in 2025 to USD 21.75 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02%. This sector encompasses the creation and implementation of live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) systems aimed at simulating intricate operational environments for defense preparedness.

Market expansion is further supported by significant increases in defense budgets. As reported by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the collective defense expenditure of member nations reached an estimated $1.3 trillion in 2024, indicating a stronger prioritization of military readiness. However, a major obstacle limiting broader market growth is the technical complexity of achieving seamless interoperability between legacy architectures and modern simulation platforms, which hinders the execution of effective multi-domain joint training exercises.

Market Drivers

Rising Global Defense Expenditure and Budget Allocations serve as a primary catalyst for the market, fueled by the necessity to modernize military readiness in the face of evolving security threats. Governments globally are directing substantial funds toward upgrading training infrastructure, prioritizing programs that ensure realistic combat preparation. This capital infusion is visible in major contract awards designed to sustain and advance training capabilities, particularly for ground and combat centers; for instance, the U.S. Department of Defense reported in December 2024 a $344.1 million award to multiple vendors for technology support at Army live training ranges and combat training centers, directly stimulating demand for advanced simulation solutions.

Simultaneously, the shift toward Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) Interoperability is transforming the technological landscape by enabling the seamless convergence of physical and digital training domains. This driver addresses the complexities of modern multi-domain operations by integrating separate systems into a unified synthetic environment. A leading example of this trend is the industry's focus on developing joint readiness architectures; according to HII in January 2024, the company secured a $197 million contract to build a Joint Training Synthetic Environment blending live and virtual elements for the U.S. Joint Staff, while CAE's May 2024 report of a $5.7 billion adjusted backlog in its Defense and Security segment further highlights the sustained global demand for integrated mission training.

Market Challenges

The technical complexity involved in establishing seamless interoperability between legacy architectures and modern simulation platforms serves as a significant restraint on the Global Military Simulation and Training Market. As defense agencies attempt to implement comprehensive live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) environments, the inability of older, isolated systems to exchange data with advanced synthetic technologies results in fragmented training ecosystems. This technical disconnect compels military operators to rely on disjointed exercises, reducing the realism and effectiveness of multi-domain preparedness while inflating lifecycle costs due to the need for complex, custom integration patches.

Moreover, this challenge is intensified by proprietary barriers that prevent the standardization required for open architecture. Manufacturers often maintain strict control over technical data to protect competitive advantages, sustaining the existence of closed, incompatible systems. According to the National Defense Industrial Association, 28 percent of private sector respondents in 2024 indicated they declined to bid on defense contracts specifically due to intellectual property concerns. This reluctance to share critical technical interfaces perpetuates "stove-piped" architectures, directly stalling the adoption of unified training solutions and limiting broader market expansion.

Market Trends

The Utilization of Artificial Intelligence for Adaptive Adversary Modeling is fundamentally altering simulation efficacy by introducing non-scripted, learning entities. Instead of relying on predictable, rule-based behaviors, modern training systems now incorporate AI agents capable of evolving tactics in response to trainee actions, creating a highly realistic and challenging threat environment. This technological leap is evidenced by recent investments; according to Lockheed Martin in July 2024, the company received a $4.6 million contract from DARPA to develop autonomous AI agents for dynamic airborne missions, specifically designed to model beyond-visual-range air combat scenarios and improve decision-making speed.

Concurrently, the Deployment of Extended Reality (XR) and Haptic Feedback Systems is decentralizing training infrastructure through the adoption of portable, immersive technologies. By leveraging high-resolution mixed reality headsets, military operators can execute complex maintenance tasks and mission rehearsals in deployed environments without the need for large-scale physical simulators. This capability significantly enhances accessibility and readiness by allowing personnel to visualize digital assets in physical space; for example, according to Military Embedded Systems in January 2024, the U.S. Space Force awarded a $19.8 million contract to Microsoft to refine an augmented reality training environment that utilizes HoloLens devices to simulate orbital object interaction and physics-based satellite behaviors.

Key Players Profiled in the Military Simulation and Training Market:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

CAE Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems PLC

Frasca International, Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Military Simulation and Training Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Military Simulation and Training Market, by Type:

Live

Virtual

Constructive

Military Simulation and Training Market, by Platform:

Terrestrial

Naval

Aerial

Military Simulation and Training Market, by Application:

Army

Maritime

Airborne

Military Simulation and Training Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svzmha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment