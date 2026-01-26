Transportation Management Systems Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Transportation Management Systems Market is projected to expand from USD 15.24 Billion in 2025 to USD 41.08 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.97%

A Transportation Management System (TMS) acts as a specialized software platform essential for planning, executing, and optimizing the physical movement of cargo. Key drivers for this market include the urgent need for real-time visibility across the supply chain and the necessity to curtail freight costs amidst growing logistical complexities. Moreover, the swift growth of e-commerce requires powerful digital solutions to manage rising shipping volumes. This trend toward technological adoption is supported by industry insights; MHI reported in 2024 that 55% of supply chain leaders are boosting their investments in technology and innovation to strengthen operational resilience.

However, the market faces substantial obstacles related to the high costs and technical difficulties of implementation. Integrating TMS platforms with legacy systems often necessitates significant financial capital and specialized expertise, which restricts adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. This challenge is further complicated by the ongoing need for maintenance and employee training to ensure the software can effectively handle complex transportation networks without causing disruptions to established operational workflows.

Market Drivers

The exponential expansion of the global e-commerce sector is fundamentally reshaping the market by requiring advanced capabilities for high-volume parcel shipping and last-mile execution. As consumer demand for rapid delivery intensifies, shippers are utilizing TMS platforms to optimize multi-carrier networks and achieve detailed visibility into shipment status. This surge in digital commerce volume serves as a primary driver for software adoption, as manual processes lack the scalability to meet speed and accuracy requirements. According to the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' '2025 State of Logistics Report' published in June 2025, global online retail sales approached $6.3 trillion, highlighting the immense pressure on logistics networks to modernize digital infrastructure to manage these growing volumes.

Simultaneously, the globalization of trade and the complexity of supply chain networks compel organizations to adopt robust TMS solutions for managing cross-border compliance and landed cost calculations. In a landscape characterized by geopolitical instability and changing trade policies, these systems are vital for mitigating risk and protecting margins through automated regulatory checks.

Uber Freight's 'Q3 2025 Quarterly Market Update and Outlook Report' from October 2025 indicated that the average effective tariff rate increased to 16.4%, the highest since 1936, driving the need for sophisticated management tools. This rising complexity feeds into broader market challenges; the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals reported that U.S. business logistics costs hit $2.58 trillion in 2025, further validating the critical role of TMS in controlling expenditures.

Market Challenges

The high costs and technical complexity associated with implementation act as a significant barrier impeding the growth of the Global Transportation Management Systems Market. This challenge limits market penetration, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often lack the capital reserves required for significant upfront software investments and integration expenses. The complexity of integrating modern TMS platforms with aging legacy infrastructure necessitates specialized IT expertise, creating a resource drain that extends deployment timelines. Consequently, organizations with limited technical resources are often compelled to delay modernization initiatives, reducing the total addressable market for vendors and slowing the industry's overall growth.

This financial and technical friction is supported by recent industry analysis concerning obstacles to technology adoption. According to MHI, in 2024, 26% of supply chain professionals cited a lack of budget as the primary hurdle to adopting new supply chain technologies. This data indicates that, despite the operational need for superior logistics management, significant capital constraints prevent a large portion of the industry from acquiring advanced transportation solutions, effectively limiting market potential in the near term.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is fundamentally elevating Transportation Management Systems from reactive planning tools to predictive orchestration engines. By utilizing Generative AI and advanced algorithms, modern platforms can automate complex decision-making tasks, such as dynamic rerouting during disruptions and forecasting capacity shortages before they materialize. This technological advancement enables logistics providers to scale revenue without proportionally increasing headcount by automating routine activities and optimizing resource allocation. MHI's '2025 Annual Industry Report' from March 2025 indicates that 82% of supply chain leaders plan to incorporate artificial intelligence into their operations within the next five years, emphasizing the industry's strong shift toward automated intelligence.

Simultaneously, the development of carbon emissions tracking and sustainability tools has evolved from a value-added feature into a mandatory compliance requirement. As global regulations like the EU's CSRD impose stricter reporting standards, TMS platforms are embedding capabilities to calculate Scope 3 emissions at the shipment level, allowing shippers to balance freight costs with environmental impact. These tools are crucial for operationalizing corporate ESG commitments and reducing fuel usage through data-driven route analysis. According to Geotab's '2024 Sustainability and Impact Report' published in March 2025, fleets using these specialized sustainability solutions emitted on average 6.3% less CO2 per mile compared to non-users, confirming the effectiveness of software-led decarbonization strategies.

Key Players Profiled in the Transportation Management Systems Market

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Blue Yonder, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

FreightWise, LLC

MercuryGate International, Inc.

Koch, Inc.

Samsara Inc.

FourKites, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Transportation Management Systems Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Transportation Management Systems Market, by Solution:

Operational Planning

Freight & Order Management

Payment & Claims Management

Monitoring & Tracking

Reporting & Analytics

Others

Transportation Management Systems Market, by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Transportation Management Systems Market, by End User:

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Others

Transportation Management Systems Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

