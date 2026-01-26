$26.6 Billion Military Trucks Market Report 2026: Revenues Set to Grow by $5.35 Billion During 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Truck Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides insights into market sizes, regional shares, competitor strategies, and trends, helping stakeholders get a 360-degree view of the current and future landscape of the industry. Military trucks serve crucial roles in logistics and transportation, comprising various classifications and applications within military operations across numerous countries, including the USA, UK, China, and India.

The global military truck market has showcased considerable growth, expanding from $25.43 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $26.59 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is driven by increased deployment of military forces, the demand for tactical trucks and armored personnel carriers, the necessity for heavy equipment transport systems, and the rising utilization of amphibious assault vehicles. Innovations in vehicle armor and survivability features, alongside modernization initiatives involving platforms such as Stryker and FMTV, are further reinforcing market expansion.

Forecasts indicate a continuous surge with market size expected to reach $31.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Key factors propelling this growth include the development of hybrid and electric military trucks aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency and operational range, integration of autonomous technologies for superior logistics efficiency, and a rising demand for modular, multi-role vehicles. Defense budget expansions in emerging markets are also fostering procurement of advanced tactical vehicles. The period is poised to witness trends like multi-terrain mobility, advanced payload capacity, and enhanced fleet management systems.

Increasing military expenditure globally is a pivotal driver for the military truck market's growth. Illustratively, the UK's defense spending rose to $70.47 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year, projecting a further increase. This upsurge in defense budgets correlates with higher demand for military equipment, including trucks.

Product innovation is a notable trend within the sector. Leading firms are harnessing advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, AM General unveiled the JLTV A2 at IDEX 2025, featuring enhanced mobility and powertrain performance. Meanwhile, in February 2024, Rheinmetall AG expanded its Central European footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Romania's Automecanica Media? SRL, enhancing its production capabilities for NATO and allied markets.

North America held the largest market share in 2025 and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The geopolitical environment and changing trade dynamics continue to influence market conditions, necessitating updates in reports to reflect current statuses, including the impacts of tariffs.

Report Scope

The report details the largest and fastest-growing markets within the military truck domain and connects trends to broader economic and demographic factors. Critical forces influencing the future market, such as technological disruptions and regulatory shifts, are thoroughly analyzed.

Key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Insights into market size, segmentation, and growth by geography, along with evaluation of key products and services.

Insights into market size, segmentation, and growth by geography, along with evaluation of key products and services. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of value chain, resource analysis, and competitor assessment.

Overview of value chain, resource analysis, and competitor assessment. Trends and Strategies: Examination of emerging technology trends and their impact on market evolution.

Examination of emerging technology trends and their impact on market evolution. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of frameworks and investment trends shaping the industry.

Overview of frameworks and investment trends shaping the industry. Market Size and Forecast: Analysis of historic and projected growth, considering influences like technological advancements and global geopolitical tensions.

Analysis of historic and projected growth, considering influences like technological advancements and global geopolitical tensions. TAM and MAS Evaluation: Analysis and strategic insights on market potential.

Analysis and strategic insights on market potential. Competitive Landscape: Overview of competitive nature, market shares, and company evaluations.

Segmentation:

Truck Type: Light, Medium, Heavy

Light, Medium, Heavy Propulsion: Diesel, Gasoline, Electric or Hybrid

Diesel, Gasoline, Electric or Hybrid Transmission Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual Applications: Cargo Logistics, Troops Transport

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and others.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $26.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Military Truck market report include:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Ford Motor Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Volvo Defense AB

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

BAE Systems

Thales Group

IVECO S.p.A.

Hino Motors Ltd.

Oshkosh Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Tata Motors Limited

Renault Trucks

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Mack Trucks Inc.

Scania AB

AM General LLC

Arquus Co.

ACMAT Corporation

TATRA TRUCKS AS

Astra Veicoli Industriali S.p.A.

GM Defense LLC

