Tanks Market Outlook Report by Type and Technology 2026-2030: Regional Insights, Key Revenue Opportunities, Emerging Trends, $2.4 Billion Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tanks Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tanks market has witnessed robust growth and is projected to expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.6%. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by increased global defense budgets, adoption of advanced technologies in tank armor and weaponry, and rising demand for next-generation armored tanks. Technological advancements such as active protection systems, modular armor, and enhanced situational awareness systems are pivotal in augmenting tank capabilities, leading to innovative trends like the integration of electric and hybrid powertrains for improved mobility and firepower.

Geopolitical tensions globally act as a catalyst for the tank market growth, serving as a strategic military asset during such conflicts. As of August 2023, 36% of businesses identified geopolitical tensions as their primary concern, with specific focus on Taiwan, South Korea, and Russia-NATO disputes. Tanks are instrumental in reinforcing national defense strategies, making their procurement a priority for many countries.

Major market players are investing in tank modernization efforts to boost performance and battlefield effectiveness. Notably, the U.S. Army introduced the M1E3 Abrams main battle tank modernization program in September 2023. This initiative focuses on incorporating modular open systems architecture to facilitate rapid technology updates, thereby enhancing the operational capabilities of armored brigade combat teams well into the future.

In a strategic move, L3Harris Technologies finalized its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne in July 2023, forming a new business segment aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities, including the production of tank and ammunition components. The acquisition underscores the ongoing consolidation and enhancement activities within the tank manufacturing industry.

Leading companies in the tanks market include Oshkosh Defense LLC, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Textron Inc., among others. These firms are actively involved in technological innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain competitive advantages in the evolving market landscape.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, while Western Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This regional dynamics are shaped by defense needs and technological capabilities of the respective countries. The report covers key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more, providing a thorough geographical analysis aligned with industry trends.

The market faces challenges due to fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs of imported materials and components. Despite these hurdles, the tank market continues to foster domestic manufacturing and innovation, enhancing self-reliance for defense operations across the globe.

Report Scope

The report diligently addresses industry-leading questions, covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional analysis, historical trends, and projections. Evaluate how technological disruption, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences will shape future market dynamics.

Markets Covered: By Type (Light, Medium, Heavy) and By Technology (e.g., Active Protection System, Modularity).

By Type (Light, Medium, Heavy) and By Technology (e.g., Active Protection System, Modularity). Applications: Patrolling, Fighting.

Patrolling, Fighting. Subsegments: Armored Reconnaissance, Main Battle Tanks.

Armored Reconnaissance, Main Battle Tanks. Featured Companies: Leading defense manufacturers from Oshkosh Defense to ZTS - TEES Martin.

Leading defense manufacturers from Oshkosh Defense to ZTS - TEES Martin. Geographies: 16 countries including USA, China, and Germany, across 8 regions like North America and Asia-Pacific.

Imbued with strategic data, this report is updated regularly, ensuring that stakeholders are always at the forefront of market developments. Explore opportunities for customization and expert consultant support to tailor the insights to your needs.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Tanks market report include:

Oshkosh Defense LLC

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Textron Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO)

Rheinmetall AG

Ukroboronprom

UralVagonZavod Corporation

Hyundai Rotem Company

Nexter Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

IVECO S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Hanwha Defense

SABIEX International

Plasan Sasa Ltd.

Panhard General Defense SAS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Denel Land Systems (Pty) Ltd

Tata Motors Limited

KMW + Nexter Defense Systems

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.

Avibras Industria Aeroespacial S.A.

Rostec State Corporation

ZTS - TEES Martin s.r.o.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60zso3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment