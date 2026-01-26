Optical Fiber Preform Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Fiber Preform Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Optical Fiber Preform Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from a valuation of USD 6.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 22.08 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 22.45%

These preforms, defined as cylindrical rods of high-purity glass with specific core and cladding structures, act as the fundamental raw material from which optical fiber strands are drawn. Market growth is primarily fueled by the escalating global demand for high-bandwidth communication infrastructure, particularly through the aggressive extension of fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-building networks. Additionally, the widespread deployment of 5G technology and the rapid capacity increases within hyperscale data centers require dense optical networks, creating a direct stimulus for the production volume of these critical glass preforms.

This enduring drive for network infrastructure is substantiated by recent deployment data that dictates upstream demand for preforms. According to the Fiber Broadband Association, fiber broadband deployments in the U.S. achieved a record high of 10.3 million homes passed in 2024. Despite this robust consumption pattern, the market confronts considerable hurdles regarding the stability of the raw material supply chain, specifically the volatile pricing of high-purity silica and helium, which can arbitrarily inflate manufacturing costs and hinder production scalability.

Market Drivers

The swift rollout of 5G telecommunication infrastructure serves as a major catalyst for the optical fiber preform market, fundamentally reshaping network architecture to accommodate massive MIMO technology and higher frequency bands. Unlike previous generations, 5G networks necessitate substantially denser fiber backhaul and fronthaul links to support expanded capacity and ultra-low latency, thereby directly increasing the volume of preforms required for cable fabrication.

This intense deployment is highlighted by global subscription trends driving network densification; according to Ericsson's June 2024 'Mobility Report', roughly 160 million 5G subscriptions were added worldwide in the first quarter of 2024 alone, placing urgent pressure on operators to bolster physical transmission capacity. The magnitude of this infrastructure effort is vast; the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reported that the total count of 5G base stations in China surpassed 4 million in 2024, representing a massive, continuous source of demand for the high-purity glass rods needed to manufacture optical strands.

Concurrently, the growth of cloud computing ecosystems and hyperscale data centers is critically shaping market dynamics. The rise of generative artificial intelligence has altered data center architecture toward flattened, spine-leaf topologies that demand immense quantities of high-quality fiber for optical interconnects linking thousands of GPUs. This shift moves demand beyond standard telecommunications fiber toward specialized, high-density products originating from advanced preforms.

The immediate effect of this transition is evident in manufacturer results; according to Corning Incorporated's 'Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results' released in October 2024, the firm's Optical Communications sales increased by 36% year-over-year, a rise explicitly credited to strong demand for optical connectivity products underpinning generative AI. This trend signals that data center investment has transformed from a niche vertical into a primary force driving global preform production schedules.

Market Challenges

The volatility of the raw material supply chain, particularly the scarcity and price fluctuation of high-purity silica and helium, presents a formidable obstacle to the expansion of the Global Optical Fiber Preform Market. These materials are essential for the cooling and chemical vapor deposition stages of preform manufacturing. When input costs vary unpredictably, manufacturers encounter reduced profit margins and struggle to accurately project operational costs. This financial instability deters the significant capital investment needed to construct new facilities or enlarge existing production lines, thereby directly impeding the scalability required to satisfy escalating global connectivity needs.

Moreover, supply interruptions result in operational inefficiencies that diminish overall output. According to Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), helium supply constraints in 2024 were identified as a critical factor capable of lowering high-tech manufacturing yield efficiency by roughly 15% to 20%. Such yield reductions severely restrict the industry's capacity to sustain the high production volumes required for dense fiber-to-the-home and 5G deployments. Consequently, despite robust downstream orders, the market struggles to meet requirements in a timely manner, creating a bottleneck that slows the wider adoption of next-generation optical networks.

Market Trends

Preform manufacturers are actively addressing a distinct market transition toward the production of specialized multi-mode fiber preforms engineered to facilitate short-range, ultra-fast data transmission. This trend correlates directly with the rapid growth of enterprise LANs and hyper-scale data centers, which necessitate low-latency connections to handle generative AI workloads and heavy cloud computing. The urgency of this infrastructure modernization is mirrored in the financial results of key industry leaders; according to CommScope's 'First Quarter 2025 Results' from May 2025, the company reported an 88% year-over-year surge in its enterprise fiber business revenues, a rise explicitly fueled by robust demand for connectivity within AI-native data center environments.

At the same time, industry participants are increasingly embracing environmentally sustainable production methods to lower the carbon footprint associated with the energy-intensive preform fabrication process. This trend entails the adoption of helium recovery systems during the cooling stage and the incorporation of greener raw materials to comply with global sustainability standards and "green data center" initiatives. Major manufacturers are successfully measuring these decarbonization endeavors; according to the Prysmian Group's '2024 Sustainability Highlights' published in April 2025, the company realized a 37% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to its 2019 baseline, directly attributing this achievement to substantial energy efficiency enhancements across its global production facilities.

