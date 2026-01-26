Aerospace Forging Market to Witness 8% CAGR During 2026-2030, Reaching $52.78 Billion in Total Revenue by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Forging Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace forging market has shown robust growth recently. It is projected to expand from $36.03 billion in 2025 to $38.82 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is driven by an increased adoption of high-precision forged components in critical aerospace structures and a rising demand for forged parts in both commercial and defense aircraft. Additionally, developments in seamless rolled ring forging for high-performance engine applications, and reliance on forged components meeting stringent aerospace safety standards have also played a role in market expansion.

Looking ahead, the aerospace forging market is expected to grow to $52.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%. This projected growth stems from the need for lightweight, high-strength components to improve aircraft efficiency and advanced forging technologies enhancing dimensional accuracy and material waste reduction. The expansion of aircraft production lines and modernization programs, alongside the demand for high-temperature alloys and technological advancements enabling automation, are key factors driving this surge. Future trends include increased adoption of advanced forging techniques, the demand for lightweight aerospace components, and the integration of additive manufacturing in forging processes.

Aircraft production boost significantly contributes to the forging market's growth. Notably, aircraft orders increased by 91% in 2023, driven by a 78% rise in single-aisle and a significant 169% leap in widebody aircraft orders. Strategic partnerships in the aerospace forging sector, exemplified by the collaboration between Jiuli and SMS group, are fostering new technologies and materials meeting the aerospace industry's demands for lighter, stronger, and more heat-resistant components. Technologies such as the SMX 900/18 MN hydraulic radial forging machine highlight advancements in manufacturing capabilities.

In 2025, Pursuit Aerospace Inc. acquired Larson Forgings, Inc., to expand its capabilities, particularly in seamless rolled rings, and fortify its foothold in the aerospace and defense sectors. This acquisition underscores the ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions to enhance precision engineering capabilities. The acquisition benefits Pursuit Aerospace by broadening its product range and services for a global client base.

Major industry players include Arconic Corporation, Bharat Forge Limited, and others, with North America leading the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region. The market is not immune to international trade shifts and tariff implications, affecting costs and production timelines, yet also spurring local production investments to mitigate supply chain risks.

The comprehensive aerospace forging market report details industry statistics, including market size, regional shares, and trends. It offers a thorough analysis to support strategic decision-making, crucial for thriving in a dynamic market environment. The report covers various countries, such as the USA, China, and Brazil, indicating the global scope of the aerospace forging industry.

Market Scope

Segmentation by material (Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Other Materials), aircraft type (Commercial, Military, Other Aircrafts), and applications (Rotors, Turbine Disc, Shafts, Fan Case, Other Applications) is included. Detailed subsegment analysis offers insights into specialization within materials like Aluminum Alloys and Titanium Alloys.

Prominent companies such as Arconic Corporation, Bharat Forge Limited, and Scot Forge Company are among the extensive list of leading industry players evaluated in the competitive landscape section.

Geographical Coverage

The report spans multiple countries including Australia, Brazil, China, India, and the USA, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, providing a globally balanced perspective.

Time series data includes a five-year historic and a ten-year forecast, with advanced data segmentation by country and region. Furthermore, data enhancements offer bi-annual updates and customization options supporting in-depth exploration and strategic planning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

