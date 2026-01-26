Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (a-SMGCS) Market Outlook 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (a-SMGCS) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced-surface movement guidance & control system (A-SMGCS) market has been experiencing substantial growth. Surging from $5.58 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, this market reflects heightened deployment of surveillance radars, greater integration of vehicle tracking systems, and expansion in airport modernization programs. These factors contribute to reduced runway incursions and enhanced low-visibility operations.

Future projections show further expansion, reaching $7.34 billion by 2030 with a 5.5% CAGR. This growth is spurred by investments in advanced surveillance and multilateration technologies, along with automation adoption for optimizing ground traffic flow. Moreover, airport capacity expansions, especially in emerging regions, demand scalable A-SMGCS solutions that support next-generation digital air traffic management systems. Trends such as real-time monitoring integration, visual docking guidance deployment, and enhanced maintenance services drive these growth dynamics.

Rising airport demand plays a critical role in A-SMGCS market growth. For example, the UK Department for Transport has approved London City Airport's capacity increase to 9 million passengers annually. Additionally, London Stansted's $0.71 billion investment aims to expand its terminal, stimulating economic impacts and job creation. These developments underpin A-SMGCS market expansion due to increased need for efficient routing, guidance, and surveillance systems in airports.

Prominent companies, including ALTYS Technologies, ERA a.s., and Honeywell International, focus on system modernization to enhance competitive positions. For instance, in April 2024, Indra upgraded the A-SMGCS at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, ensuring improved reliability and situational awareness before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In partnerships, the Adani Group collaborates with ADB SAFEGATE to integrate advanced A-SMGCS Level 4 systems at Navi Mumbai International Airport, promising cutting-edge airfield management capabilities. This collaboration aims to leverage Airfield 4 technology, aligning with future integration plans for advanced routing and guidance capabilities.

Regional market analysis from 2025 highlights Europe as the largest A-SMGCS market, with coverage across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. The evolving trade relations and tariffs significantly affect the market, influencing production and implementation costs, while stimulating local manufacturing and R&D.

Where are the largest and fastest-growing A-SMGCS markets? How do these markets connect with broader economic, demographic, and other industries? What future forces, including technological disruptions and regulatory changes, will shape market dynamics? The A-SMGCS Market Global Report 2026 addresses these questions and more, offering detailed insights into market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation.

The report outlines market offerings, including hardware, software, and maintenance, spanning different levels and investment types from greenfield to brownfield applications.

The supply chain section provides a detailed analysis, encapsulating essential materials and competitor analysis throughout the chain.

Explore updated trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations that redefine the market landscape.

The regulatory and investment overview sheds light on crucial frameworks and funding trends influencing market dynamics.

Gain insights into historical and future market sizes, with region and country-specific breakdowns.

Evaluate geographic expansions in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia and their implications on global supply chains.

The competitive landscape discusses market shares, key players, and significant financial deals shaping the market.

A company scoring matrix ranks leading companies on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered: Offering: Hardware, Software, Maintenance | Level: 1 to 4 | Investment: Greenfield, Brownfield | Application: Surveillance, Planning, Monitoring, Guidance

Subsegments: Hardware: Sensors, Display Systems, Communication Equipment | Software: Tracking Software, Decision Support | Maintenance: Tech Support, Updates, Repairs

Countries Analyzed: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series Covered: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data Delivered As: Ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, in various formats including Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard.

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization options available

Expert Consultant Support

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

