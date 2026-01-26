155mm Ammunition Market Report 2026-2030: Global $6.2 Billion Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "155mm Ammunition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers comprehensive insights, covering global market size, competitive shares, and detailed regional analyses. The report provides critical data needed to navigate and excel in the evolving 155mm ammunition industry.

The 155mm ammunition market is exhibiting robust growth, with its size projected to expand from $4.68 billion in 2025 to $4.97 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of 155mm ammunition for long-range artillery, rising demand for traditional and advanced projectiles in warfare, expansion of military stocks for large-caliber systems, and advancements in standardized calibers across nations. The utilization of artillery munitions for diverse terrains furthers this growth trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $6.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%, driven by heightened demand for smart and guided 155mm projectiles for precision artillery strikes, modernization of artillery systems, and growing procurement initiatives to replenish ammunition supplies. Technological advancements are enhancing the range and lethality of 155mm rounds, with a focus on interoperable munitions for joint military operations. Key trends include the increasing use of precision-guided projectiles, modular charge systems, and advancements in warhead technologies.

The escalation of global terrorist activities is propelling the 155mm ammunition market further. Security forces rely on this ammunition type for effective threat neutralization, particularly amid rising incidents of geopolitical instability and asymmetric warfare tactics. For instance, EU reports indicated an increase in terrorist attacks from 28 in 2022 to 120 in 2023, underscoring the essential role of 155mm artillery in defense strategies.

Leading companies are focusing on advanced propellant technologies such as low-signature, reduced-smoke propellants to maintain competitive edges. In August 2024, Rheinmetall AG launched modular 155mm propelling charge systems with reduced-smoke propellants, enhancing logistics, safety, and modern artillery efficiency.

In a significant industry movement, Modirum Defense acquired Brazilian company Gespi in October 2024. This acquisition positions Modirum to enhance NATO-standard 155mm ammunition production capabilities and integrate AI technologies, bolstering its stature as a global supplier.

Prominent companies in this sector include Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and others such as Rheinmetall AG and Elbit Systems. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, expected to remain the fastest-growing region, with covered regions including North America, Europe, and more.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Guided; Unguided

2) By Application: Projectiles; Propellants; Other Applications

3) By End User: Naval Forces; Ground Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Guided: GPS-Guided Shells; Laser-Guided Munitions; Inertial Navigation Guided Shells

2) By Unguided: High-Explosive (HE) Shells; Smoke Shells; Illumination Shells; Training Rounds

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecasted data.

Data Features: It includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP correlations, and per capita expenditure insights.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional data, competitor market share, and segment-specific data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

