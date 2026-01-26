Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market Report 2026: Military Expenditure Surge Fuels Expansion in the $2.52 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-lethal biochemical weapons market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.32 billion in 2025 to $2.52 billion in 2026, reflecting an 8.9% CAGR. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.41 billion, growing at a 7.9% CAGR. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for advanced incapacitating systems that support crowd control and peacekeeping missions, as well as the early development of innovative scent-based agents that neutralize threats without causing harm.

Advancements in acoustic deterrent devices adopted by military and law enforcement agencies, coupled with the need for non-lethal alternatives to minimize collateral damage in urban environments, further fuel market expansion. The forecast period anticipates significant investments in cutting-edge non-lethal technologies, focusing on precision and controllability. Emerging trends include the deployment of directed acoustic systems for perimeter security and advancements in next-generation biochemical formulations that enhance safety and efficacy.

Military expenditure is a key driver of this growth, as non-lethal biochemical weapons are increasingly incorporated into modernization programs. The UK's defense budget, for instance, is set to rise from $83.3 billion in 2025/26 to $98.2 billion by 2028/29, reflecting the sector's robust investment in non-lethal options. Moreover, the escalating threat of terrorism highlights the market's role in providing effective, non-lethal responses to mitigate risks associated with such attacks.

Leading companies are at the forefront of technological innovations, launching products such as non-lethal pepper bullet guns, which enhance law enforcement capabilities in managing dynamic situations. In March 2023, Guard Dog Security introduced a non-lethal pepper bullet gun capable of targeting threats up to 150 feet away. This innovation allows for quick, effective response while maintaining a safe distance.

North America dominated the market in 2025, but significant opportunities exist across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. However, global trade dynamics, particularly tariffs, are affecting the market. Tariffs on critical imports elevate costs and can disrupt supply chains, prompting potential shifts toward local sourcing and manufacturing.

Scope of Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Directed Energy, Direct Contact

By Operation Type: Defensive, Offensive

By End User: Military Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies

Noteworthy Companies: Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., BAE Systems Inc., QinetiqGroup Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, and more.

The report spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with data covering five years of history and ten years of forecasts.

Additional Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons market report include:

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

BAE Systems Inc.

QinetiqGroup Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Chemring Group plc

Textron Systems Corp.

ALS Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

ASP Inc.

Combined Systems Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

ISPRA by Ei Ltd.

Rheinmentall AG

Safariland LLC

Zarc International Inc.

Genasys Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Bruzer Less Lethal

PACEM Solutions International

Mace Security International Inc.

Fabrique Nationale Herstal

Mission Less Lethal Technologies

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Herstal SA

PepperBall Technologies Inc.

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

Byrna Technologies Inc.

UTS United Tactical Systems LLC

Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A.

RUAG International Holding Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njs1i8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment