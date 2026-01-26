Military Robots Market Report 2026-2030: Regional Insights, Emerging Trends, $35.8 Billion Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Robots Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military robots market has seen rapid growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $23.85 billion in 2025 to $25.89 billion in 2026, showcasing a CAGR of 8.5%. This robust growth trajectory is driven by several factors, including the early development of remotely operated robots for bomb disposal, increased adoption for search and rescue operations, and technological advancements in autonomous navigation systems. The integration of robots in battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance missions further bolsters this expansion.

The market is anticipated to continue its strong performance, reaching $35.87 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 8.5%. Driving factors in the forecast period include the escalating deployment of autonomous systems for combat and logistics, advancements in AI-driven decision-making, and the rise of multi-terrain robotic systems. Additionally, there is rising investment in swarm and coordinated robotic operations, incorporating real-time data analytics and sensor networks.

Key trends include the increased use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for combat, the deployment of autonomous aerial vehicles for ISR missions, and the adoption of enhanced surveillance through multi-sensor payloads. The demand for search, rescue, and firefighting robots continues to grow, fueled by the rise in terrorist attacks, which necessitates the deployment of military robots for surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering, minimizing casualties and damage.

Innovations are crucial in this evolving landscape, with major companies like LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd. investing significantly in technological advancements, exemplified by their acquisition of a 60% stake in Ghost Robotics Corporation. This move aims to accelerate innovation in autonomous robotic solutions. Notable players in this sector include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrup Grumman Corporation, and General Dynamics Corporation, among others, who are focusing on battery-powered platforms to enhance performance in defense operations.

Geographically, North America remains a dominant region, accounting for the largest market share in 2025. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. However, changes in trade relations and tariffs globally are impacting the market, increasing production costs and causing supply chain delays, particularly affecting high-tech payloads in North America and Europe. These challenges are prompting a push towards local manufacturing and domestic R&D, fostering innovation to reduce import dependency.

Explore extensive insights on the largest and fastest-growing markets for military robots. Gain clarity on the market's relationship to broader economic conditions and the factors, including technological and regulatory changes, poised to influence future developments. The global report dissects market characteristics, size, segmentation, growth patterns, regional and national analyses, TAM, and market attractiveness scores. It highlights how technological trends, such as digital transformation and AI, interplay with regulatory frameworks impacting market innovation and competitiveness.

By Platform: Land; Marine; Airborne

By Payload: Sensors; Cameras; LCD Screens; Weapons; Radar; Others

By Application: ISR; Search and Rescue; Combat Support; Transportation; EOD; Mine Clearance; Firefighting

By End User: Armed Forces; Homeland Securities

Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, various Southeast Asian and Middle East nations, select European countries, USA, Canada, and key Latin American and African markets.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Southeast Asia; Western and Eastern Europe; North and South America; Middle East; Africa.

Data and Time Series: Encompasses five years historic and ten-year forecasts, offering ratios of market size and growth, alongside relevant economic metric projections.

