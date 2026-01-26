Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Report 2026 Featuring Strategic Analysis of The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman Corp., BAE Systems and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous military aircraft market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. The market size is set to increase from $4.61 billion in 2025 to $4.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is driven by the progress of early unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) technologies, the adoption of autonomous aircraft for surveillance and strike missions, advancements in targeting and sensor systems, and extensive government investment in defense R&D programs. Furthermore, the integration of electronic warfare and communication systems enhances the capabilities of these aircraft.

Looking ahead, the autonomous military aircraft market is projected to reach $6.54 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing deployment of autonomous combat aircraft in modern warfare, advances in AI-driven target recognition and mission planning, and the development of long-range and stealth aircraft. Rising defense budgets for next-generation autonomous weaponry and the integration of coordinated autonomous attack capabilities further bolster the market. Key trends include advanced targeting systems, precision weapon integration, and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

A significant driver of growth in this sector is the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) utilized for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat missions. UAVs offer strategic advantages by carrying out missions without endangering personnel. This demand promotes the expansion of pilotless systems capable of executing critical missions efficiently and safely. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence allocated a record £350 million (approximately $473 million USD) in June 2025 to reinforce Ukraine's drone supply, highlighting the growing emphasis on UAV deployment.

Leading companies in the sector, such as Shield AI, continue to innovate with products like autonomous drone swarms, which allow for self-directed operation without human oversight. In October 2023, Shield AI launched the V-BAT Teams, demonstrating the potential for autonomous systems to execute missions in communication-deprived environments. Similarly, Anduril Industries Inc. acquired Blue Force Technologies to bolster its presence in the Group 5 autonomous aircraft segment, aligning with its strategic goals.

Major players in the market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, and Anduril Industries, among others. Asia-Pacific was identified as the largest region in 2025, with Western Europe expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

However, global trade relations and tariffs introduce volatility into the market, affecting costs and supply chains, especially in North America and Europe. These factors also stimulate local defense manufacturing and innovation. An autonomous military aircraft market report provides comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, competitor analyses, and future trends, equipping stakeholders with the data needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.

This report answers critical questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for autonomous military aircraft, examining connections to broader economic trends, demography, and related industries. Analysis includes the impacts of technological disruptions and regulatory changes on the market's future.

Markets Analyzed: Types include Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, and others. Components encompass flight management computers, sensors, and propulsion systems. Technologies range from remotely operated to fully autonomous systems.

Types include Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, and others. Components encompass flight management computers, sensors, and propulsion systems. Technologies range from remotely operated to fully autonomous systems. Key Companies: Includes major industry players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus, examining financial and strategic initiatives.

Includes major industry players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus, examining financial and strategic initiatives. Regions Covered: Detailed exploration of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America.

Detailed exploration of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America. Data and Delivery: Includes robust historic and forecast data segmented by country and region.

Added Benefits: Bi-annual data updates, customizable report options, and expert consultant support are available with license purchases, ensuring stakeholders receive value tailored to their strategic needs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

