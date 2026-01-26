Global Avionics Market Report 2026-2030: Regional Insights, Key Revenue Opportunities, Emerging Trends, $128 Billion Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global avionics market, witnessing a robust upswing, is set to expand from $90.5 billion in 2025 to $97.67 billion in 2026, showcasing a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth trajectory is spurred by the increasing adoption of digital flight management systems, advanced navigation, and surveillance avionics. Legacy aircraft modernization demands cockpit display upgrades, while burgeoning satellite production necessitates specialized avionics subsystems. As global air travel expands, the installation of communication and health-monitoring devices continues unabated.

Anticipated to reach $128.1 billion by 2030 with a 7% CAGR, the avionics market is poised for significant advancement. Key drivers include next-gen display systems enhanced for situational awareness, advanced weather sensing for improved safety, and the integration of sophisticated avionics in commercial and military planes. Investment in satellite and autonomous flight technologies further fuels this growth. Current trends highlight the rise in multifunction cockpit displays, advanced flight-management systems, and a shift towards modular avionics architectures.

Military expenditure remains a pivotal growth factor, with global spending as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute moving from $2.29 trillion in 2022 to $2.44 trillion in 2023, marking a 6.8% increase. This financial commitment supports avionics advancements in navigation and communication systems for defense aircraft.

Innovation is driving major players in the fighter aircraft systems market to form consortiums, streamlining the development of propulsion and avionics technologies. For instance, the Global Combat Air Programme has launched initiatives to enhance next-gen fighter capabilities through collaborative consortiums, leveraging the combined competencies of partner firms to advance fighter aircraft technology.

In recent corporate developments, HEICO Corporation acquired Gables Engineering Inc. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster HEICO's avionics component production and market position. Prominent companies in the market include Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, and Raytheon Technologies, among others.

Geographically, North America led the avionics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The expansion is characterized by rising demand in commercial and military segments, with countries like the USA, China, and India being key markets.

Despite positive growth, the market faces challenges from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting electronic component and system costs. Nevertheless, these tariffs have catalyzed localized production and supply-chain diversification, fostering long-term resilience.

How does the avionics market stack against broader economic and demographic factors? What are the forces, such as technological shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behaviors, steering the market? This report offers answers to these critical questions, backed with data-driven insights.

Market characteristics: Examines market size, growth, segmentation, and competition.

Supply chain analysis: Provides a detailed overview from raw materials to end-product delivery, highlighting key players and innovations.

Trends and strategies: Analyzes technology trends like digital transformation, AI, automation, and sustainability initiatives.

Regulatory and investment landscape: Evaluates frameworks, policies, and major investment trends shaping the industry.

Total addressable market (TAM): Delivers a strategic evaluation of market potential and growth opportunities.

Market segmentation: Offers detailed breakdowns across platforms, sub-systems, and end-users.

Regional analysis: Delivers insights into market trends and sizes across different geographies, analyzing historical and projected growth.

Competitive landscape: Delivers a detailed analysis of market leaders, competitive dynamics, and innovation trends.

Platforms include Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, and Helicopters. Sub-systems encompass Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, and Communication Navigation and Surveillance. End-users are categorized as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Key companies featured include Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Ltd., GE Aviation Inc., and more. Coverage spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America, among others, with time series data covering five years of historical analysis and a ten-year forecast.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $97.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $128.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

