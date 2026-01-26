Machine Vision Market Size to Exceed USD 25.72 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine Vision Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Machine Vision Market Size was valued at USD 13.78 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 25.72 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 8.11% over 2026-2033.”

Role of Machine Vision in Revolutionizing Security and Surveillance May Boost Market Growth Globally

Machine vision technology usage is accelerating quickly due to the increased demand for better security systems, especially in the government, business, and industrial sectors. Machine vision systems play a crucial role in applications including intrusion detection, object tracking, and facial recognition with AI integration, offering quicker and more precise threat assessment and response. The extensive global use of AI-powered surveillance is demonstrated by the more than 170 million CCTV cameras that are currently in use in nations, such as China, with plans to add an additional 400 million. In 2020, there were about 30 CCTV cameras per 1,000 residents in Hyderabad, India, highlighting the trend toward more intelligent, automated systems.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 13.78 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 25.72 Billion

CAGR: 8.11% from 2026 to 2035

By Type, 3D Vision System dominated with 63% share in 2025

North America dominates market with 38% revenue share

Machine Vision Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (1-D Vision System, 2-D Vision System, 3-D Vision System)

• By Scan System (Area Scan, Line Scan)

• By Industry (Semiconductor, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Other (Retail, etc.))





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2025, the 3D Vision System segment dominates the machine vision market, accounting for approximately 63% of the market share. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of 3D imaging technologies across industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

By Scan System

In 2025, the Area Scan segment dominates the machine vision market, capturing approximately 69% of the market share. This segment's leadership stems from its versatility in capturing high-resolution images in two dimensions, making it ideal for applications, such as surface inspection, pattern recognition, and object measurement.

Regional Insights:

North America is the dominant region in the Machine Vision Market, holding an estimated 38% market share in 2025. This leadership is driven by early adoption of automation technologies, advanced industrial infrastructure, and high investments in robotics and AI.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Machine Vision Market, with an estimated CAGR of 27% during 2025. Growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, adoption of smart manufacturing, and rising labor costs, which accelerate the deployment of machine vision systems.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns, Especially in Facial Recognition May Impede Market Expansion Globally

Concerns about data security and privacy continue to be major obstacles to the market expansion for machine vision, especially in areas, such as surveillance and facial recognition. Adoption of machine vision technology is hampered by worries about possible abuse and privacy rights violations due to the systems' capacity to collect and analyze personal data. Businesses may be discouraged from incorporating facial recognition technologies into their operations due to concerns about their lack of accountability and openness in managing sensitive data.

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Cognex launched advanced In-Sight 3D cameras with AI-driven inspection capabilities, improving real-time defect detection and process automation.

In 2024, Basler introduced a new line of embedded vision cameras with improved speed and resolution for automated manufacturing environments.

