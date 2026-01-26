Sage Capital Management launches private banking service for institutional clients, providing complete integrated financial infrastructure for digital assets

London, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage Capital Management has evolved its business from a crypto prime broker to a complete operating system for digital assets. At the core of this transformation is the launch of the firm’s private banking service designed for crypto professionals, enabling seamless management between fiat and digital asset markets within a single operating environment. In addition, Sage Capital Management has introduced a proprietary unified trading platform for liquidity, execution, risk management, and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

With this expanded offering, Sage Capital Management can now enable hedge funds, asset managers, trading firms, brokers, corporate treasuries and digital asset treasuries to connect banking, markets access, capital, and technology through one regulated counterparty, providing them with all the infrastructure they need to seamlessly move, trade, and manage digital assets globally.

Nathan Sage, CEO, Sage Capital Management, “Today we are announcing an unrivalled offering that addresses significant pain points for institutional clients such as fragmentation and operational friction. We have created a single environment, with unified onboarding, which connects every part of the financial workflow for institutional digital asset clients, reducing operational risk, speeding up the movement of funds, minimising counterparty exposure, and enhancing capital efficiency.

“In particular, the launch of our banking service, fully integrated into our digital asset infrastructure is game changing, setting new standards in how institutional clients access, manage and deploy capital across digital asset markets.”

Sage Capital Management’s new integrated financial network consists of four key pillars, which are available independently but have been designed to deliver maximum value when used together. These are:

Banking - Launching today, Sage Capital Management’s banking service provides clients with named, multi-currency accounts under their legal entity, with access to UK Faster Payments, SEPA, SWIFT and over 140 global currencies. This private banking style service is integrated with global payment rails from Tier 1 banks and enables clients to send and receive payments globally, just like a traditional bank account but directly connected to digital asset markets. Clients benefit by being able to move quickly between fiat and digital assets, and manage payments and FX. They can also have physical and virtual corporate Mastercard debit cards linked to their account.

A major feature of this new banking service is that every Sage Capital Management client receives an Embedded COO™ - a senior operator who acts as an extension of their business. This is the operational backbone of the service, providing clients with a true banking operations partner, not just access to an account.

Markets Access - Providing clients with unified access to global spot, derivatives, and OTC liquidity, through a single, regulated counterparty. Sage Capital Management offers real-time settlement, unified risk, and non-internalised execution, with deep liquidity across more than 40 global venues, removing the need to onboard, fund, or manage multiple venues or liquidity providers.

Capital Engine - Enabling clients to have centralised access to portfolio margin, institutional credit, and structured financing. Collateral is deployed once and used across the network, supported by Sage Capital Management’s multi-provider capital architecture, which routes credit dynamically, maximising collateral efficiency.

The Sage Platform - This proprietary technology development, also launching today, provides clients with a unified trading platform for liquidity, execution, margin, risk and TCA. It enables multi-venue, multi-product trading with an aggregated orderbook, advanced algos, and customisable institutional workspaces.

Nathan Sage concludes, “Our new offering sets us apart from competitors, with one integrated financial network, powered by a unified technology platform and engineered for institutional scale. We are giving institutions the ability to operate end-to-end – across banking, liquidity, capital, and technology – without friction, and are ultimately making institutional participation in digital assets more accessible than ever.”

Sage Capital Management operates within a multi-jurisdictional framework across the UK, EU and other recognised financial authorities. Banking, payments, custody and credit services are delivered through regulated entities and partners, ensuring institutional-grade governance, compliance, and operational oversight.

