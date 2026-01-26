Next Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses 19,000 Investors as Launch Preparation Intensifies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been increasing as the project approaches its first protocol release. The new DeFi crypto recently passed 19,000 investors, marking one of the largest presale participation counts of the 2025–2026 cycle. Growth has been steady rather than sudden, which observers view as notable for a project that has not yet activated its core protocol.





Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending system that allows users to borrow against their crypto assets and supply capital for yield. The protocol includes collateral rules, liquidation systems and debt accounting designed to make borrowing safer for lenders and more flexible for borrowers. The team has confirmed that its V1 protocol will enter a test window on the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026.

Presale Structure and Price Progression

The presale began in early 2025 at an initial MUTM price of $0.01. Since launch, the sale has moved through structured pricing stages and is now operating in Phase 7 at $0.04. This represents a 300% increase from the first phase. The structured pricing model has prevented early buyers from dominating supply and has created clear entry bands as the presale matured.

Funding has advanced in parallel. Mutuum Finance has raised more than $19.9 million across the presale timeline. Distribution has been broad instead of concentrated, as more than 19,000 investors have taken part. Roughly 830 million tokens have been sold to date. The total supply for MUTM is 4 billion tokens, and 45.5% of that supply is allocated for presale distribution, equal to approximately 1.82 billion tokens.

Participation Mechanics and Demand Signals

Demand has also been influenced by operational mechanics inside the presale. Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard that showcases the highest contributor of the day. The daily winner receives a $500 MUTM reward. This format has encouraged ongoing participation and has become a visible indicator of late-stage interest. Activity on the leaderboard increased as Phase 7 progressed.

Card payment support has also played a role in onboarding. Many early-stage token launches only allow crypto payments, which forces new users to route funds through exchanges. Mutuum Finance introduced card support as part of its distribution strategy, reducing friction and allowing non-crypto users to enter directly.





Security and Development Validation Before Launch

Security has been a central topic during development due to the protocol’s lending design. Lending platforms must handle collateral, liquidations and borrowing in volatile markets. Mutuum Finance completed an independent audit with Halborn Security and earned a 90 out of 100 token scan score from CertiK. A $50,000 bug bounty is active for external code review.

The roadmap indicates that the project is at the end of Phase 2, which has been centered on security validation, oracle integration and contract logic. With these components nearing completion, V1 is preparing to activate. The team has stated that V1 will support pooled lending, collateralized borrowing, mtToken yield accounting and liquidation execution.

Phase 7 Acceleration and Whale Allocations

Phase 7 has been selling out faster than earlier phases. Several six-figure whale allocations have been recorded, including an allocation of $115,000 highlighted in community reporting. Whale participation typically increases at the later stages of presales when development risk is lower and activation timelines are visible.

Distribution tightening is visible in the presale metrics. With more than 830 million tokens already placed and a cap of 1.82 billion for presale allocation, the available inventory has narrowed as V1 approaches. This has contributed to increased activity on the leaderboard and rising participation rates during the last weeks of Phase 7.

Investors tracking the next crypto cycles often focus on whether a protocol has reached the activation phase. Activation refers to the period when code is finalized, security is validated and distribution is nearly complete. Mutuum Finance appears to be entering that stage. With more than 19,000 investors, nearly $20 million raised, distribution advancing and security layers verified, the project has positioned itself as a new cheap crypto preparing for execution in Q1 2026.

