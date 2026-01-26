Titan Mining Launches Made-in-America Graphite Production as U.S. Moves to Secure Critical Minerals

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, NYSE-A:TII), (“Titan” or the “Company”) an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer (a key component of the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem), announced the commencement of graphite concentrate production at its Kilbourne demonstration facility.

Titan has successfully produced natural flake graphite concentrate, now transitioning to the production of material for customer and government qualification programs, marking the first step in re-establishing a domestic natural graphite supply chain in the United States for the first time in more than seven decades.

Titan is also advancing financing discussions with the U.S. Export-Import Bank with respect to the previously announced letter of interest for the US$120 million loan facility, which would provide long-term, non-dilutive capital funding for the majority of the Kilbourne project’s development, and expects to have an update in the near term. The Company is also engaged with other federal agencies regarding complementary, accretive funding solutions.

This production coincides with the issuance of a new Executive Order by the White House directing the application of Section 232 authorities to processed critical minerals and their derivative products, including natural graphite, in response to persistent U.S. import dependence and downstream supply-chain vulnerabilities. The Executive Order explicitly recognizes that domestic mining alone does not ensure supply security where processing capacity remains concentrated offshore.

“With Kilbourne now producing, Titan is aligned with the federal government’s clear policy direction: rebuilding secure, end-to-end U.S. supply chains for critical minerals,” said Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining. “The combination of first domestic production and decisive trade and industrial policy action materially de-risks the path to commercial scale.”

The graphite demonstration facility, located within Titan’s existing Empire State Mine infrastructure, is designed to produce approximately 1,200 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate, providing a critical bridge to commercial scale. This milestone materially advances the Kilbourne Graphite Project toward its targeted 40,000-tonne-per-year production profile, which could supply a substantial portion of current U.S. natural graphite demand.

Titan’s phased development strategy positions the Company to support U.S. demand across defense, industrial, and energy-related applications as downstream processing and refining capacity is added. As trade remedies and policy mechanisms under Section 232 are implemented, Titan believes domestically produced natural graphite will play an increasingly strategic role in strengthening U.S. industrial resilience.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been approved by Oliver Peters, MSc, P.Eng. who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Peters is independent of the Company. Refer to the Company’s technical report titled “Empire State Mines 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report, Gouverneur, New York, USA” for additional information on the Kilbourne Project.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also a natural flake graphite producer and the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

