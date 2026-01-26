Commercial Helicopters Markets; Shares and Insights for 2020-2025, 2025-2030, 2035

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Helicopters Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial helicopters market has shown consistent growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. With a market value of $39.51 billion in 2025, it is expected to grow to $40.9 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This expansion can be attributed to increased demand for passenger and cargo transport services via helicopters, the broadening scope of utility operations like patrol and aerial photography, and growing helicopter adoption for urban and remote-area access. Additional drivers include increased procurement by private operators and reliance on manufacturer-provided maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services during warranty periods.

Looking ahead, the commercial helicopter market is anticipated to reach $47.93 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 4%. This growth will be driven by the rising demand for advanced and fuel-efficient helicopters, the adoption of urban air mobility and emergency medical services, and the expansion of offshore energy operations requiring helicopter transport. Innovations in hybrid-electric and low-emission rotorcraft technologies are also expected to play a crucial role. Key trends fueling this market growth include increasing demand for emergency medical transport, tourism and charter service expansion, and significant adoption of urban air mobility solutions like rooftop helipads.

The tourism industry is a significant growth driver for commercial helicopters, utilizing them to enhance travel experiences with unique aerial views. For instance, an Airports Council International report noted a 4.5% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic across Europe's airport network in the first half of 2025. This increase in tourism activity is contributing to the expansion of the commercial helicopter market.

Leading companies in the market are focused on technological advancements, such as turbine-powered medium-lift helicopters, to improve efficiency and versatility. An example is Robinson Helicopter Company's launch of the Robinson R88, a turbine-powered medium-lift helicopter, in March 2025. It features a Safran Arriel 2W turboshaft engine, dual pilot controls, and a ten-seat cabin configuration, offering enhanced operational efficiency.

Collaborations are also shaping the industry landscape. In April 2025, Mahindra Aerostructures and Airbus Helicopters formed a strategic partnership for manufacturing the H130 main fuselage in India, enhancing production capabilities and fostering international cooperation.

Major market players include Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Textron, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Robinson Helicopter Company. North America emerged as the largest region in the commercial helicopters market in 2025 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Challenges such as global trade tensions and tariffs are impacting the market by increasing costs for imported components and causing production delays, but also encouraging domestic manufacturing and innovation.

Scope and Coverage:

Markets Covered: Light-Weight, Medium-Weight, and Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopters categorized by engine type and application.

Light-Weight, Medium-Weight, and Heavy-Weight Commercial Helicopters categorized by engine type and application. Applications: Oil and Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement, and Public Safety, among others.

Oil and Gas, Transport, Medical Services, Law Enforcement, and Public Safety, among others. Comprehensive coverage of leading companies including Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Russian Helicopters, and many more.

Geographical Coverage: Detailed insights across countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and more, encompassing diverse regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Time Series Data includes a five-year historic and ten-year forecast analysis, providing a robust framework for understanding market trajectories.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $40.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Commercial Helicopters market report include:

Airbus SE

Leonardo SpA

Russian Helicopters

Textron

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Robinson Helicopter Company

MD Helicopters Inc

Kaman Corporation

Airbus Helicopters India Pvt Ltd

Bell Helicopter India

Eurocopter India Pvt Ltd

HAL

Indian Rotorcraft

Indocopters

Mahindra

Ramco

TataCitic Offshore Helicopter (COHC)

China Flying Dragon General Aviation

China Southern Zhuhai Helicopter Company

Reignwood

Sichuan Xilin Fengteng

China Eastern GA

Aerospeed Ltd

Aeroventure Museum

Air Alderney

Air Harrods Ltd

Airwork (Helicopters) Ltd

Atlas Helicopters

Avincis Group

Babcock International

Bond Aviation Group

Boscombe Down Aviation Collection

Bournemouth Helicopters Ltd

Brintel Helicopters

Bristow

British Airways Helicopters

British Caledonian Helicopter

British European Airways

British Executive Air Services

Kazan Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Kamov Design Bureau

Motor Sich JSC

Antonov State Enterprise

Brantly International

The Boeing Company

Magellan Aerospace

Northstar Aerospace Inc

Bombardier Inc

Era Group Inc

Vector Aerospace

Flapper

Helibras

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Gulf Helicopters Company (GHC)

Ayezan E Gistics Llc

Transworld Aviation FZE

Abu Dhabi Aviation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iarcie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment