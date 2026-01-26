Military Night Vision Devices Market Worth $8.15 Billion by 2030: Regional Insights, Key Revenue Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Night Vision Device Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From $5.23 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach $5.72 billion in 2026 at a 9.4% CAGR, propelled by heightened adoption of night vision technologies in military operations. Enhancements such as image intensifier tubes, illuminators, and integrated mounting systems have bolstered their application across diverse platforms, further amplified by advances in telescopic lens capabilities for distant surveillance.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow to $8.15 billion by 2030 at a 9.3% CAGR. Development of digital and multispectral systems, alongside lightweight and low-power innovations, is enhancing soldier mobility and endurance. Augmented reality overlays are improving tactical decision-making, while increasing unmanned platform use drives demand for advanced night-vision payloads. Key trends include advanced image intensifier demand, integration with targeting systems, and expansion in law enforcement applications.

The growth trajectory is bolstered by rising military expenditures globally. For instance, in 2024, global military spending surged to $2.71 trillion, illustrating a significant yearly rise. This increased spending supports the expansion of night vision capabilities for enhanced reconnaissance and surveillance.

Innovative solutions from leading companies further invigorate the market. In October 2023, Thermoteknix Systems launched the Fused Night Vision Goggle with Augmented Reality, integrating advanced night vision and thermal imaging technologies. Partnerships, such as Force Ordnance with Theon Sensors for supplying advanced optics to the Australian Defence Force, underscore strategic advancements in night vision and thermal imaging solutions.

Prominent market players include American Technologies Network Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group SA, and many others. In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region led in market growth, with extensive reports covering regional dynamics.

Report Scope

This report explores the leading and rapidly expanding military night vision device markets, detailing their relationship with broader economic and demographic trends, and identifying factors such as technological advancements and regulatory changes influencing the sector.

The report provides exhaustive coverage of market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness scoring, and competitive landscape. It includes detailed historic and forecast growth analyses by geography.

The market characteristics section outlines key offerings and innovation trends, while comparing product features and brand differentiations.

Supply chain analysis reviews the value chain, including supply dynamics and competitive landscape at each level.

Updated market trends emphasize technological shifts, such as AI and automation, and provide strategies for leveraging these innovations.

The regulatory and investment landscape analyzes policies, government frameworks, and investment patterns impacting market growth.

Forecast considerations include factors like AI, geopolitical tensions, and economic variables like inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market provides a strategic perspective on market potential compared with current size.

Market attractiveness scoring offers strategic implications for decision-makers based on competitive and risk assessments.

Markets Covered: Camera, Goggles, Monocular and Binoculars, Rifle Scope, and other types.

Applications: Surveillance, Targeting, Navigation.

End Users: Military and Civil segments.

Companies Mentioned: Includes major players like American Technologies Network Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group SA, among others.

Geographic Coverage: Regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with a focus on countries such as the USA, China, and India.

Time Series: Detailed analysis on five years of historic and ten years of forecast data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

