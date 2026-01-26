Torpedo Market Report 2026: Regional Insights, Key Revenue Opportunities, Emerging Trends, $1.77 Billion Global Industry Roadmap

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Torpedo Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The torpedo market has witnessed significant growth recently, with an increase from $1.28 billion in 2025 to $1.37 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 6.9%. This surge is driven by enhanced naval modernization programs, heightened procurement of advanced systems, and technological advancements in wire-guided and passive-acoustic torpedoes. The rising demand stems from increased submarine and anti-submarine warfare activities, improvements in propulsion and guidance technologies, and expanded maintenance services aimed at legacy systems.

The global torpedo market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the escalating demand for smart torpedoes with autonomous capabilities and the development of low-noise propulsion technologies to boost stealth performance.

Maritime security threats, impacting both national and human safety, are significant drivers of market expansion. Torpedoes are pivotal in countering these risks, serving key roles in submarine detection and neutralization, as well as mine clearance operations. High-profile maritime disasters, such as those documented by the UNHCR regarding the Rohingya crises in 2025, underline the critical need for effective maritime security solutions.

Leading businesses in the market are intensifying their focus on technological breakthroughs, such as integrated torpedo defense systems (TDS). For instance, in June 2023, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. launched the Torbuster SP, which employs a combination of countermeasures to defend against acoustic homing torpedoes, significantly enhancing the protective capabilities of surface ships.

Notably, industry dynamics are also shaped by strategic acquisitions. In January 2025, Fincantieri S.p.A acquired Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei S.p.A (WASS) for $428 million. This move enhances Fincantieri's undersea capabilities, reinforcing its leadership in the underwater defense sector amid a projected global spend of €94 billion between 2024 and 2030. Major industry players include Atlas Electronic GmbH, BAE Systems plc, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Leonardo S.p.A., among others.

Regional market analysis shows North America as the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

This report guides strategists to the fastest-growing sectors and regions within the torpedo market, analyzing the forces reshaping the industry, including technological innovations and changing regulatory environments. Key sections of the report highlight market characteristics, supply chain dynamics, competitive landscape, and geographical expansions, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

By Product Type: Acoustic Homing Torpedo, Wake Homing Torpedo

Acoustic Homing Torpedo, Wake Homing Torpedo By Weight: Heavyweight, Lightweight

Heavyweight, Lightweight By Propulsion: Thermal Powered, Electric Powered

Thermal Powered, Electric Powered By Application: Air-launched, Surfaced-launched, Underwater-launched

By Acoustic Homing Torpedo: Active Acoustic Homing Torpedo, Passive Acoustic Homing Torpedo

Active Acoustic Homing Torpedo, Passive Acoustic Homing Torpedo By Wake Homing Torpedo: Conventional Wake Homing Torpedo, Advanced Wake Homing Torpedo

The report offers a comprehensive list of major companies mentioned, including Atlas Electronic GmbH, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., and others, with a focus on historic and forecast data analysis for countries like the USA, UK, Germany, South Korea, and more. It also includes robust regional assessments across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

The report includes five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast, addressing market size, growth ratios, and GDP proportions. Available formats are Word, PDF, and Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard. Added benefits of bi-annual data updates, customisation options, and expert consultant support enhance the report's value.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

