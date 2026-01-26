Turret Systems Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Analysis of Moog, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Control Solutions, Curtiss-Wright Corp. and Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turret System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The turret system market is on a steady growth trajectory, with its size expected to rise from $20.76 billion in 2025 to $21.45 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is supported by the increasing deployment of advanced turret systems in armored combat vehicles, modernization efforts of land forces, and expanding maintenance services for legacy fleets. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $24.47 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3%. Key drivers include the growing demand for remote-controlled turret systems, open-architecture designs, and investments in lightweight technologies for enhanced mobility.
The adoption of unmanned systems, particularly drones, is significantly influencing the turret systems market. With drones accounting for a substantial portion of commercial use, the demand for remotely controlled turret systems is anticipated to rise. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) projects a surge in commercial drone operations, which in turn fuels turret system market growth. Companies are channeling resources into creating innovative solutions like lightweight modular turrets that enhance firepower, mission adaptability, and operational flexibility.
Major players in the market, including Moog Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd, and BAE Systems plc, are spearheading developments in modular and reconfigurable turret systems. For instance, in October 2025, Moog Inc. launched the Lightweight Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (LW RIwP), designed for lighter combat vehicles, highlighting advancements in fire control technologies tailored for agile battlefield scenarios.
Corporate strategies also feature acquisitions aimed at diversification and market penetration. A case in point is Yinson Holdings Bhd's acquisition of London Marine Consultants Limited, underscoring the trend of expanding service capabilities within the turret system domain.
North America emerges as a significant regional player, poised to lead the expansion with robust growth forecasts. In response to global adjustments in trade relations and tariffs, companies are localizing production and optimizing supply chains by incorporating commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. Such measures aim to mitigate cost increases and enhance domestic defense industrial bases.
Comprehensive market research highlights opportunities across the turret system software industry, with a focus on regional shares, market trends, and competitive landscape. The market spans various geographical regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with key countries such as the USA, China, and Germany being pivotal in market dynamics.
The outlook for the turret system market is closely tied to geopolitical factors and trade policies, with ongoing updates in market reports ensuring timely and relevant insights for stakeholders. Entities are advised to stay informed on developments to effectively navigate this fast-evolving landscape.
Report Scope
Explore the most expansive and fast-growing markets within the turret system domain. The report connects market dynamics with broader economic, demographic, and market trends. It delves into forces such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes forecasted to influence the market trajectory.
The report details market characteristics, size, and growth prospects, including segmentation, geographic breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), and competitive landscape. It charts historic and forecast growth by geography, evaluating market size and potential.
- Market Characteristics: Defines and explains the market, reviewing major product innovations and development trends.
- Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a comprehensive view of the value chain, detailing key raw materials and suppliers.
- Trends and Strategies: Highlights digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation as pivotal market trends.
- Regulatory Landscape: Covers influential regulatory frameworks and examines investment flows shaping industry growth.
- Market Size: Provides historical and forecasted market growth data, informed by current technological and economic factors.
- TAM Analysis: Assesses market potential and strategic growth opportunities.
- Market Attractiveness Scoring: Utilizes a quantitative framework to evaluate growth potential and strategic implications.
- Market Segmentation: Breaks down the market into sub-markets.
- Regional Analysis: Examines each geography's market size, with expanded coverage in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia aligning with supply chain shifts.
- Competitive Landscape: Reviews market competition, shares, and major financial deals.
- Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
- Markets Covered: Turret Drive, Control System, Stabilization Unit
- Type: Manned, Unmanned
- Application: Land, Naval, Airborne
- Top Companies: Include Moog Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, among others.
- Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, etc.
- Data: Historical and forecast data, market share, segmentation insights.
- Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$21.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$24.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Turret System market report include:
- Moog Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- BAE Systems plc
- Control Solutions Inc.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Rheinmetall AG
- Denel Vehicle Systems
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- The CMI Group
- Woodward Inc.
- Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi
- Jenoptik AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Nexter Group
- Saab AB
- Hanwha Defense
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Thales Group
- RUAG Group
- IMI Systems Ltd.
- Aselsan A.S.
- Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- Ukroboronprom
- FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.
- ST Engineering
- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
- NORINCO International Cooperation Ltd.
- ASELSAN Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- TATA Advanced Systems Limited
- Serco Group plc
- Vingtech Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
