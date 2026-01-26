Turret Systems Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Analysis of Moog, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Control Solutions, Curtiss-Wright Corp. and Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turret System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The turret system market is on a steady growth trajectory, with its size expected to rise from $20.76 billion in 2025 to $21.45 billion in 2026, a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is supported by the increasing deployment of advanced turret systems in armored combat vehicles, modernization efforts of land forces, and expanding maintenance services for legacy fleets. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $24.47 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3%. Key drivers include the growing demand for remote-controlled turret systems, open-architecture designs, and investments in lightweight technologies for enhanced mobility.

The adoption of unmanned systems, particularly drones, is significantly influencing the turret systems market. With drones accounting for a substantial portion of commercial use, the demand for remotely controlled turret systems is anticipated to rise. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) projects a surge in commercial drone operations, which in turn fuels turret system market growth. Companies are channeling resources into creating innovative solutions like lightweight modular turrets that enhance firepower, mission adaptability, and operational flexibility.

Major players in the market, including Moog Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd, and BAE Systems plc, are spearheading developments in modular and reconfigurable turret systems. For instance, in October 2025, Moog Inc. launched the Lightweight Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (LW RIwP), designed for lighter combat vehicles, highlighting advancements in fire control technologies tailored for agile battlefield scenarios.

Corporate strategies also feature acquisitions aimed at diversification and market penetration. A case in point is Yinson Holdings Bhd's acquisition of London Marine Consultants Limited, underscoring the trend of expanding service capabilities within the turret system domain.

North America emerges as a significant regional player, poised to lead the expansion with robust growth forecasts. In response to global adjustments in trade relations and tariffs, companies are localizing production and optimizing supply chains by incorporating commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. Such measures aim to mitigate cost increases and enhance domestic defense industrial bases.

Comprehensive market research highlights opportunities across the turret system software industry, with a focus on regional shares, market trends, and competitive landscape. The market spans various geographical regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, with key countries such as the USA, China, and Germany being pivotal in market dynamics.

The outlook for the turret system market is closely tied to geopolitical factors and trade policies, with ongoing updates in market reports ensuring timely and relevant insights for stakeholders. Entities are advised to stay informed on developments to effectively navigate this fast-evolving landscape.

Report Scope

Explore the most expansive and fast-growing markets within the turret system domain. The report connects market dynamics with broader economic, demographic, and market trends. It delves into forces such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes forecasted to influence the market trajectory.

The report details market characteristics, size, and growth prospects, including segmentation, geographic breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), and competitive landscape. It charts historic and forecast growth by geography, evaluating market size and potential.

Market Characteristics: Defines and explains the market, reviewing major product innovations and development trends.

Defines and explains the market, reviewing major product innovations and development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a comprehensive view of the value chain, detailing key raw materials and suppliers.

Offers a comprehensive view of the value chain, detailing key raw materials and suppliers. Trends and Strategies: Highlights digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation as pivotal market trends.

Highlights digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation as pivotal market trends. Regulatory Landscape: Covers influential regulatory frameworks and examines investment flows shaping industry growth.

Covers influential regulatory frameworks and examines investment flows shaping industry growth. Market Size: Provides historical and forecasted market growth data, informed by current technological and economic factors.

Provides historical and forecasted market growth data, informed by current technological and economic factors. TAM Analysis: Assesses market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Assesses market potential and strategic growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Utilizes a quantitative framework to evaluate growth potential and strategic implications.

Utilizes a quantitative framework to evaluate growth potential and strategic implications. Market Segmentation: Breaks down the market into sub-markets.

Breaks down the market into sub-markets. Regional Analysis: Examines each geography's market size, with expanded coverage in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia aligning with supply chain shifts.

Examines each geography's market size, with expanded coverage in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia aligning with supply chain shifts. Competitive Landscape: Reviews market competition, shares, and major financial deals.

Reviews market competition, shares, and major financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition. Markets Covered: Turret Drive, Control System, Stabilization Unit

Turret Drive, Control System, Stabilization Unit Type: Manned, Unmanned

Manned, Unmanned Application: Land, Naval, Airborne

Land, Naval, Airborne Top Companies: Include Moog Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, among others.

Include Moog Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, among others. Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.

Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, etc.

Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, etc. Data: Historical and forecast data, market share, segmentation insights.

Historical and forecast data, market share, segmentation insights. Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Turret System market report include:

Moog Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Control Solutions Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Denel Vehicle Systems

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The CMI Group

Woodward Inc.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi

Jenoptik AG

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Nexter Group

Saab AB

Hanwha Defense

Oshkosh Corporation

Thales Group

RUAG Group

IMI Systems Ltd.

Aselsan A.S.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

Bharat Electronics Limited

Ukroboronprom

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.

ST Engineering

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

NORINCO International Cooperation Ltd.

ASELSAN Malaysia Sdn Bhd

TATA Advanced Systems Limited

Serco Group plc

Vingtech Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz3o9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment