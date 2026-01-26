Military Jammers Market Report 2026-2030: Terrorism Rise Spurs Demand, with Revenues Reaching $9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Jammer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs are major influencers in the military jammers market, impacting component costs and production timelines. Notably, sectors such as electronic and radar jammers, especially those utilizing GaN technology from Asia-Pacific, face challenges. However, this has also spurred domestic manufacturing, promoting R&D in efficient jamming solutions and enhancing local sourcing. Opportunities for self-reliance and innovation continue to emerge.

The military jammer market has experienced significant growth, projected to expand from $6.24 billion in 2025 to $6.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trend is driven by increased deployment of communications jammers, the advancement of radar warning receivers, expansion of infrared jammers, and the growing need for drone jammers in response to unmanned aerial threats. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $9.05 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%, fueled by the development of next-gen adaptive jamming technologies and the rise of electronic warfare modernization.

Terrorist activities, characterized by the use of violence to achieve ideological aims, have increased demand for military jamming systems. In February 2024, a report by The Institute for Economics and Peace noted an increase in the lethality of terrorist attacks in 2023, further propelling market growth. The demand for technologies that disrupt terrorist communications and safeguard against attacks continues to rise.

Technology adoption remains a key trend, and companies are enhancing their portfolios with advanced mitigation technologies tailored for military use. For example, Leonardo introduced the BriteStorm stand-in jammer, enhancing electronic warfare capabilities against sophisticated defense systems. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions like Rockaway Capital's acquisition of URC Systems underscore the industry's drive toward broadening defense technology offerings in light of global geopolitical shifts.

Key players in this market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Thales Group, and Leonardo SpA, among others. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with major activities also observed in the Americas and Europe.

The military jammer market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, and countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany. Market revenues include services related to communications, radar, and intelligence jammers, reflecting factory gate values derived from sales, grants, and donations.

Report Scope

The report addresses pivotal questions worrying stakeholders-highlighting the largest and fastest-growing military jammer markets, examining the market's interplay with broader economic and demographic factors, and identifying the impact of critical forces like technological disruptions and regulatory changes.

The report intricately describes market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation, providing a thorough regional and country breakdown. It provides insights into the market's historic and forecasted growth across geographies.

Market Features: Detailed analysis of market dynamics, key products, and innovations.

Detailed analysis of market dynamics, key products, and innovations. Supply Chain Overview: Thorough examination of the value chain, resources, and competitive landscape.

Thorough examination of the value chain, resources, and competitive landscape. Trends and Strategies: Evolving market trends, technological transformations, and strategic recommendations.

Evolving market trends, technological transformations, and strategic recommendations. Regulatory Context: Insight into regulatory frameworks and investment trends facilitating market growth.

Insight into regulatory frameworks and investment trends facilitating market growth. Market Projections: Comprehensive forecasts informed by current technological and geopolitical factors.

Comprehensive forecasts informed by current technological and geopolitical factors. TAM Analysis: Strategic insights and opportunities derived from assessing market potential.

Strategic insights and opportunities derived from assessing market potential. Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of competition, market shares, and key financial developments.

Segmentation covers types such as Electronic, Communication, and Radar Jamming, with further breakdown by technology and deployment. Subsegments include applications like Counter-IED and Military Convoy Protection.

Regional Coverage: Extensive geographic coverage, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern regions, focusing on recent supply chain shifts and manufacturing dynamics.

Major Players: Industry leaders such as Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and Raytheon Technologies are thoroughly analyzed for insights into innovation and market presence.

Countries and Regions Included: Covering key regions including USA, China, India, and emerging Southeast Asian markets, reflecting their growing significance in global supply chains.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Military Jammer market report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Thales Group

Mercury Systems Inc.

Cobham plc

Chemring Group PLC

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

Airbus Defense and Space GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ASELSAN AS

Leonardo SpA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Terma A/S

SRC Inc.

Elettronica SpA

Hertz Systems Ltd.

Netline Communications Technologies Ltd.

Norsat International Inc.

Novator Systems Ltd.

Plath GmbH

QuinetiQ Group plc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ynvgn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment