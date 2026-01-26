Lactose-free Infant Formula Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactose-free Infant Formula Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market is projected to expand from USD 21.22 Billion in 2025 to USD 31.72 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.93%.

Market growth is fundamentally underpinned by key factors such as the growing prevalence of clinically diagnosed neonatal digestive sensitivities and the escalating need among working parents for reliable, digestible feeding options, necessitating the consistent availability of safe, scientifically developed alternatives when breastfeeding is not feasible.

Conversely, the sector encounters substantial headwinds arising from rigorous regulatory structures and global public health initiatives that champion exclusive breastfeeding, potentially limiting the broader uptake of formula products. Despite these regulatory barriers, the industry maintains a massive economic presence. As reported by Specialised Nutrition Europe in 2024, the specialized nutrition sector, which includes the infant formula category, achieved an annual turnover nearing 24 billion EUR. This statistic highlights the significant commercial impact of specialized dietary solutions tailored for vulnerable populations.

Market Drivers

The escalating clinical identification of secondary and congenital lactose intolerance, coupled with cow's milk protein allergies, acts as a major engine for market growth, as medical requirements necessitate the use of specialized nutritional formulas. Newborns unable to digest lactose or those suffering severe reactions to bovine proteins demand immediate dietary replacement with amino acid or hydrolyzed protein-based formulas to avert gastrointestinal complications, creating a steady, non-cyclical demand for therapeutic infant nutrition. The financial scale of this segment is reflected in the results of major manufacturers; according to Abbott's 'Third-Quarter 2024 Results' released in October 2024, their Pediatric Nutrition division, comprising formulations for digestive sensitivities, achieved global sales of 3.02 billion USD in the fiscal year's first nine months.

Concurrently, the increasing appetite for organic and plant-based formula options serves as a crucial secondary driver, fueled by parental concerns regarding animal welfare and ingredient transparency. Caregivers are increasingly favoring almond, buckwheat, or soy-based formulations that naturally lack lactose, harmonizing ethical values with functional digestive needs, a trend that has allowed niche players to gain ground through clean-label innovations. For instance, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. reported in its 'Year End 2023 Financial Results' in April 2024 that it secured annual revenue of 9.4 million CAD, demonstrating the commercial potential of non-dairy infant nutrition. The sector's broader strength is further evidenced by industry leaders like Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, which reported in February 2024 within its 'Full Year 2023 Results' that its Nutrition unit generated net revenue of 2.41 billion GBP, highlighting significant global investment in specialized infant dietary management.

Market Challenges

A significant obstacle facing the Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market involves strict regulatory environments and intensified public health movements that promote exclusive breastfeeding. These campaigns, aligned with international health objectives and implemented by national authorities, increasingly curtail the availability, labeling, and marketing of formula, categorizing it firmly as a secondary recourse rather than a primary option. Such a regulatory landscape not only restricts brand exposure but also fundamentally narrows the potential customer base during the crucial early stages of infancy, as parents are heavily urged to postpone or forgo the use of substitutes.

The tangible market effect of these advocacy initiatives is evident in the continued high rates of exclusive breastfeeding in major regions, which directly limits the addressable market for formula products. For example, the British Specialist Nutrition Association reported in 2024 that roughly 29.3% of infants in England were being exclusively breastfed at six to eight weeks of age. This statistic underscores the efficacy of public health messaging in shaping parental feeding choices, thereby establishing an enduring impediment to the widespread acceptance of lactose-free formula solutions during the newborn phase.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) marks a pivotal technological shift in the industry, evolving from mere lactose elimination to actively mimicking breast milk's complex immunological attributes. While traditional lactose-free formulas effectively prevent digestive issues, they have historically lacked the prebiotic elements needed to cultivate a healthy gut microbiome in vulnerable infants, prompting manufacturers to enrich recipes with bio-identical HMOs like 2'-Fucosyllactose to support barrier function and beneficial bacteria without adding lactose. The commercial success of integrating these high-value ingredients is clear from major supplier performance; dsm-firmenich reported in its 'Full Year 2024 Results' in February 2025 that it achieved total sales of 12.79 billion EUR, largely fueled by innovation-driven growth in its Health, Nutrition & Care unit, which provides these advanced components.

In parallel, the shift toward Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging is transforming the market's operational structure, driven by parental environmental awareness and regulatory mandates to abandon virgin materials. Manufacturers are progressively swapping traditional plastic scoops and composite tins for bio-based plastics, fully recyclable tinplate, and paper-based outer shells to lower the carbon emissions linked to single-use nutrition products.

This strategic move towards circular economy principles is emerging as a competitive advantage rather than a mere compliance expense; as noted in Danone's 'Universal Registration Document - Annual Financial Report 2024' from March 2025, the group realized like-for-like sales growth of 4.3%, attributed to the effective implementation of its 'Renew' strategy which emphasizes environmental stewardship and sustainable value creation across its specialized nutrition range.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market, by Product Type:

Organic

Conventional

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market, by Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $31.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

