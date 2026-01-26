Wireless Communication Chipset Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Communication Chipset Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Wireless Communication Chipset Market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 19.17 Billion in 2025 to USD 37.88 Billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12.02%.

These chipsets are specialized integrated circuits essential for transmitting and receiving data frequencies, acting as the fundamental hardware for connectivity standards like cellular networks, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The market's upward trajectory is primarily driven by the aggressive rollout of 5G infrastructure, the extensive incorporation of Internet of Things technology across industrial sectors, and the rising need for high-bandwidth mobile computing. Supporting this growth, the Global mobile Suppliers Association reported that the cumulative number of announced 5G devices using these advanced chipsets exceeded 2,600 in 2024, highlighting the sustained demand for high-performance components in an increasingly connected world.

However, a major challenge potentially hindering market expansion involves the technical and economic intricacies of consolidating multiple wireless standards into compact, power-efficient designs. As device manufacturers insist on smaller form factors that deliver higher performance, engineering difficulties regarding thermal management and battery longevity intensify, which can prolong product development cycles and increase production costs. This engineering bottleneck, exacerbated by the necessity of navigating volatile global supply chains for semiconductor materials, creates a significant barrier to the rapid scaling of next-generation wireless solutions.

Market Drivers

The rapid development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure act as a primary growth engine for the Global Wireless Communication Chipset Market. As telecommunications operators shift toward 5G Standalone (SA) architectures and adopt millimeter-wave spectrum, there is a critical demand for advanced baseband processors and RF front-end modules capable of handling complex frequency combinations.

This infrastructure expansion is directly linked to a surge in subscriber adoption, necessitating high-volume chipset production for user equipment and base stations to meet enhanced mobile broadband needs. According to the June 2025 'Ericsson Mobility Report,' global 5G subscriptions reached approximately 2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, while the Semiconductor Industry Association reported in February 2025 that worldwide semiconductor sales hit $627.6 billion in 2024, reflecting the massive hardware demand generated by communication technologies.

Simultaneously, the transition to Advanced Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 standards is reshaping the component landscape by requiring chips that support superior throughput and reduced latency. Device manufacturers are increasingly integrating Wi-Fi 7 chipsets to leverage the 6 GHz spectrum and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) features, which are vital for bandwidth-heavy applications such as augmented reality and industrial automation. This technological shift is accelerating product release cycles as vendors strive to provide the latest connectivity specifications in consumer and enterprise hardware. As noted in an April 2025 market research update by Intel, the cumulative number of released devices compatible with the Wi-Fi 7 standard topped 1,230 models by the end of 2024, ensuring that wireless communication chipsets remain central to next-generation connectivity strategies.

Market Challenges

The technical and economic complexity associated with integrating multiple wireless standards into compact, power-efficient designs represents a major hurdle to market expansion. As device manufacturers strive to consolidate diverse connectivity protocols within smaller hardware footprints, they encounter significant engineering challenges regarding thermal management and energy consumption. This requirement for precision engineering extends product development timelines and necessitates expensive manufacturing processes, thereby driving up production costs. Such financial burdens can deter mass adoption in price-sensitive market segments and retard the overall commercial rollout of next-generation wireless products.

These production difficulties are further intensified by the strain they place on the supply chain, as fabricating these intricate components demands specialized materials and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The challenge of balancing high performance with power efficiency restricts the ability of suppliers to scale output rapidly enough to meet global requirements. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached 53.1 billion dollars in August 2024 alone, highlighting the immense volume demands that manufacturers must satisfy despite these design and production bottlenecks. Consequently, the inability to efficiently resolve these technical barriers limits the market from fully capitalizing on the current demand for connectivity solutions.

Market Trends

The shift toward AI-Enabled Edge Computing is fundamentally transforming chipset architecture by relocating processing tasks from cloud servers directly to the device. Semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly embedding dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) within wireless System-on-Chips (SoCs) to facilitate resource-intensive generative AI applications on smartphones and IoT endpoints.

This localization of processing improves data privacy, decreases latency, and maximizes bandwidth efficiency for real-time operations. As reported by MediaTek in their February 2025 earnings conference, revenue from the company's Dimensity flagship chipsets, which feature advanced NPU capabilities for on-device generative AI, exceeded 2 billion dollars in 2024, underscoring the market's rapid transition toward hardware defined by its ability to execute complex AI workloads at the edge.

Concurrent with this trend, the emergence of Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity is expanding the scope of the global wireless communication chipset market beyond terrestrial network limitations. By integrating 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standards directly into baseband processors, manufacturers enable standard smartphones and IoT devices to communicate via satellite without the need for proprietary hardware add-ons.

This capability addresses critical coverage gaps in remote industrial operations and consumer emergency services. According to a January 2025 press release from Skylo Technologies, their standards-based network has unlocked satellite connectivity potential for over one billion devices across various industries, signaling a significant leap in achieving ubiquitous connectivity and driving demand for multi-mode chipsets that seamlessly switch between cellular and satellite links.

