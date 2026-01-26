Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market is projected to expand from USD 13.47 Billion in 2025 to USD 22.13 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 8.63%

This sector focuses on the trade of high-value, durable pre-owned assets, primarily fine watches and jewelry, which are prized for their longevity and ability to retain value. The market's growth is largely fueled by consumers viewing these items as stable investment vehicles that provide a hedge against inflation, as well as the principles of the circular economy, where the durability of hard luxury appeals to sustainability-focused buyers looking to extend product lifecycles. These economic and environmental factors act as enduring drivers of demand, distinct from temporary purchasing trends.

However, the threat of sophisticated counterfeiting remains a major obstacle to scalable expansion. The need for strict authentication introduces friction into the supply chain and threatens the trust required for high-value transactions. Data from Fondazione Altagamma indicates that the global secondhand luxury market reached an estimated €48 billion in 2024, recording a 7% growth rate that surpassed the primary luxury sector. Future growth relies heavily on the industry's ability to curb fraud and ensure the provenance of these appreciable assets.

Market Drivers

The Direct Entry of Heritage Brands into the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Segment is fundamentally transforming the market by addressing the critical issue of trust. By launching proprietary certification programs, luxury houses such as Rolex and Breitling are asserting control over the secondary supply chain, thereby eliminating counterfeit risks and providing verified provenance. This institutional participation not only legitimizes pre-owned transactions but also drives significant value; a July 2025 report by Hodinkee noted that Rolex CPO dealers commanded an average premium of approximately 30% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to non-CPO listings. This shift enables brands to capture long-term residual value while offering consumers the security needed for high-value engagement.

Simultaneously, the rising perception of hard luxury as a resilient alternative investment is sustaining demand despite broader economic volatility. Investors increasingly favor high-grade watches and fine jewelry as tangible hedges against inflation, prioritizing assets with proven historical appreciation over unstable financial instruments. This resilience is evident in the high-end auction sector; according to Luxury Tribune in January 2025, Geneva auctions in late 2024 generated total sales of $114.19 million, a 26.7% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, Deloitte reported in 2024 that the likelihood of consumers purchasing a pre-owned watch had doubled compared to 2020 levels, reflecting broadening market participation.

Market Challenges

The prevalence of advanced counterfeiting poses a significant barrier to the scalable growth of the Global Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market. As unauthorized replicas improve in quality, distinguishing them from genuine articles requires increasingly complex and time-consuming verification processes. This need for rigorous due diligence adds substantial friction to the supply chain, as retailers and platforms must invest considerable financial resources and time to validate the provenance of every item. Consequently, transaction speeds decrease and operational margins tighten, hindering the sector's ability to efficiently process higher volumes and capitalize on rising consumer demand.

This intensified operational burden is reflected in the growing reliance on third-party verification services. According to The Watch Register, the industry database saw a 25% year-on-year increase in trade searches in 2024 as dealers and buyers sought to verify pre-owned timepieces. This surge in verification activity highlights the heightened vigilance necessary to maintain market integrity. As long as the cost and time associated with establishing trust remain high, the market faces a bottleneck where the logistics of authentication limit the potential for rapid expansion.

Market Trends

A growing collector focus on neo-vintage and discontinued models is fundamentally altering market liquidity by diversifying demand beyond the traditional dominance of modern sports watches. As premiums on contemporary "hype" models stabilize, sophisticated enthusiasts are shifting toward high-value assets from the 1990s and early 2000s that offer comparable horological significance at more attractive entry points. This transition indicates a maturation of consumer taste, where rarity is defined by limited historical production rather than artificial supply constraints. According to WatchPro in February 2025, data from Chrono24 showed that Rolex's share of global transaction volumes fell to 34.2% by the end of 2024, reflecting a broader movement of capital into alternative heritage brands and neo-vintage references.

In parallel, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in authentication and appraisal is resolving the sector's critical scalability bottleneck by automating the verification of high-velocity inventory. Advanced machine learning algorithms, capable of detecting microscopic inconsistencies in materials and finishing that human eyes might miss, are being deployed to process the surging volume of goods entering the secondary market. This technological advancement not only lowers the operational cost per unit but also establishes a standardized layer of trust needed for mass adoption. As reported by Fashion Dive in July 2025, AI-powered authentication provider Entrupy scanned luxury items with an approximate total resale value of $1.9 billion in 2024, highlighting the industrial scale at which automated verification is now securing the supply chain.

Key Players Profiled in the Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market

The RealReal, Inc.

Vestiaire Collective SA

Fashionphile Group, LLC

Chrono24 GmbH

eBay Inc.

DWISI LLC

FARFETCH UK Limited

Garderobe

The Plush Posh

Reloved Luxury Handbags and Leather Products Trading L.L.C

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market, by Product Type:

Jewelry

Watches

Handbags

Accessories

Clothing

Other

Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market, by Demography:

Women

Men

Kids

Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Secondhand Hard Luxury Goods Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

