Brown & Brown mourns the passing of Chief Legal Officer Robert Mathis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) announces the passing of Chief Legal Officer, Robert Mathis.

A great friend and teammate, Robert was a dynamic leader, an exceptional attorney and keen legal mind. He brought clarity to complexity, steadiness to challenging moments and genuine care to every relationship. His impact on our organization and on all who had the privilege to work alongside him is immeasurable.

“Rob set the standard for judgment, integrity and humanity,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer. “He helped guide our company through pivotal moments with a rare combination of legal excellence and genuine kindness. We will miss his counsel, his friendship and his example. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

As the Company grieves this tremendous loss, we are grateful to Eileen Akerson, chief risk, regulatory and compliance counsel, who will serve as interim Chief Legal Officer.

