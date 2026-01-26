Explosives (C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, Dynamite, ANFO, Others) Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035: Global and Regional Insights with Competitive Intelligence

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The explosives market is experiencing robust growth, with projections increasing from $41.47 billion in 2025 to $44.16 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is attributed to heightened mining and construction activities, increased military utilization, and advancements in precision industrial applications. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $57.21 billion at a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by demand for high-performance explosives in defense modernization, infrastructure projects, and environmentally friendly formulations.
Significant trends include a rising demand for advanced blasting solutions, safer explosive formulations, and precision detonators, aiding operational efficiency. The expansion of commercial construction continues to drive explosive consumption, with specialized military-grade compounds gaining prominence. Terrorism threats further contribute to market demand as organizations bolster training and response capabilities.
Key players such as Orica and Rheinmetall AG are capitalizing on market opportunities through innovation and strategic acquisitions. Orica's introduction of Subtek 4D, offering a wide energy range for underground applications, exemplifies product innovation in enhancing energy delivery control. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall AG's $1.27 billion acquisition of Expal Systems strengthens its position in the rapidly expanding artillery and mortar ammunition sectors.
The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with Western Europe forecasted as the fastest-growing region. Trade relations and tariffs are critical factors affecting market dynamics, as increased costs of raw materials like ammonium nitrate and nitric acid impact production expenses. However, positive outcomes arise from investments in localized chemical production, strengthening domestic supply resilience.
Report Scope
The market research provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and trends, offering a complete analysis of current and future industry scenarios. This knowledge aids stakeholders in navigating the fast-evolving landscape, ensuring strategic positioning and sustainable growth.
Countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain. As the market evolves, stakeholders must stay informed of recent developments to leverage emerging opportunities effectively.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: C4, HMX, PETN, RDX, Dynamite, ANFO, and more.
- By Application: Military, Mining, Quarrying, Construction, and others.
- By Pyrotechnics Application: Display, Consumer, Proximate, and more.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$44.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$57.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
