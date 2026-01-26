Military Helicopters Market Report 2026: Next-Gen Helicopters Propel Market to $63.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Helicopters Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military helicopter market has experienced significant growth, moving from $46.61 billion in 2025 to a projected $49.28 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7%. This expansion is driven by increased military operations, heightened demand for troop and utility helicopters, and the procurement of attack helicopters with advanced weapon systems. Enhanced onboard radar and sensors, the modernization of aging fleets, and the expanded use of helicopters for combat search and rescue (CSAR) and medical evacuation missions also contribute to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $63.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Demand is rising for next-generation, multi-role military helicopters, integration of advanced avionics, lightweight composite materials, and unmanned helicopter technology. Increasing defense budgets worldwide are further boosting the procurement of rotary-wing platforms. Key trends include the need for mission flexibility, the adoption of heavy-lift helicopters, modernization of legacy fleets, and advanced CSAR and medical evacuation programs.

Military expenditure has played a crucial role in this growth. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported a global military spending of $2.44 trillion in 2023, a 6.8% rise compared to 2022. This higher spending has propelled acquisitions of helicopters, aircraft, and other defense equipment, directly benefiting the military helicopter sector.

Companies within the industry are actively expanding their product lines. For instance, in April 2023, Airbus introduced new combat-capable configurations, the AH-125 and MH-125 Ares, designed for diverse military roles. In October 2025, Airbus partnered with Leonardo to enhance the NH90 helicopter, focusing on next-generation capabilities in response to a NAHEMA request.

Prominent industry players include The Boeing Company, Airbus, Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin, and Leonardo SpA, among others. Asia-Pacific leads as the largest regional market in 2025, while Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future.

However, challenges such as global trade relation shifts and tariffs impact the market by escalating the cost of imported components like avionics and protection systems. These factors particularly affect medium and heavy helicopter segments, while encouraging domestic production in some regions.

Markets covered include light, medium, and heavy military helicopters categorized by components, systems, engine count, and application. Detailed subsegments address specific helicopter types, such as attack and utility helicopters.

The report features insights from leading industry players like The Boeing Company, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and many more, along with detailed country and regional analyses.

Comprehensive coverage spans areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, offering historical and forecast data for each region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $49.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

