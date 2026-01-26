Military Infrastructure Market Report 2026-2030: Advancements in Smart & Resilient Facilities and Incorporation of Eco-Friendly Infrastructure Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report addresses key questions about the military infrastructure market's growth potential, technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences. It details market size, growth, segmentation, and regional analyses, offering comprehensive insights into global dynamics.

The military infrastructure market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $11.17 billion in 2025 to $11.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $15.74 billion, driven by advancements in smart and resilient facilities, the incorporation of eco-friendly infrastructure, and increased demand for modular deployment systems and up-to-date surveillance technologies.

Recent years have seen an uptick due to investments in the modernization of armed forces facilities, base construction, secure communication infrastructures, and the integration of environmental and safety systems. The forecast period anticipates further growth fueled by smart infrastructure investments, enhanced surveillance systems, and rapid facility deployments.

One of the key drivers of this market is the escalating threat of terrorism, which necessitates robust military infrastructure to support counter-terrorism operations through strategic resources and operational bases. According to the U.S. Department of State, global terrorist incidents rose from 7,351 in 2022 to 7,382 in 2023, underlining the need for enhanced military readiness.

Top companies in the market include Dell Inc., General Electric, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, and Airbus, among others. These companies are spearheading innovation, particularly in developing mobile communication networks for secure battlefield connectivity. For instance, Nokia has partnered with Blackned GmbH to create next-gen tactical networks for the German army, emphasizing adaptability and rapid deployment capabilities.

Furthermore, significant mergers and acquisitions are shaping the landscape. Serco Inc.'s acquisition of Northrop Grumman's Mission Training & Satellite Ground Network Communications Software for $327 million exemplifies strategic expansion into space mission readiness and defense solutions, reinforcing capabilities in advanced satellite ground network communications.

While the market is buoyant, it faces challenges from global trade shifts and tariffs affecting construction materials and communication equipment, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Despite these hurdles, domestic production and local sourcing are fostering resilient, cost-effective infrastructure solutions.

North America currently leads the military infrastructure market, with comprehensive regional reports available for Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others. The report details market shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends, providing a holistic view for stakeholders to navigate this dynamic sector.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Harbor, Proving Ground, Range, Training Course

By Size: Small, Medium, Large

By Application: Army, Navy, Air Force

Subsegments:

Harbor: Naval Bases, Docking Facilities, Supply Harbors

Proving Ground: Testing Centers, Weapon Testing Sites

Range: Air Defense, Land-Based Firing, Artillery

Training Course: Combat, Simulated Environments, Specialized Courses

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

