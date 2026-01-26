Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation Systems Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite-Based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Augmentation System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite-based Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) augmentation system market has seen robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.29 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $14.47 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is attributed to increased use of SBAS and GBAS for precise navigation, demand for positioning accuracy in aviation and maritime sectors, and technological advancements in signal transmission and regional satellite systems.

Forecasts suggest the GNSS augmentation system market will reach $20.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9%. This growth will be driven by autonomous vehicle and drone augmentation, AI and machine learning integration for error correction, deployment of RNSS networks, high-accuracy requirements in agriculture and logistics, and reliable correction services development for industrial applications. Emerging trends include regulatory harmonization for safety-of-life services, regional SBAS and RNSS expansion, LEO-based constellations, and B2B correction service models.

The burgeoning aviation industry is a significant growth driver for GNSS augmentation systems, enhancing navigation through improved accuracy and reliability. Satellite navigation aids pilots in all flight phases, reducing risks associated with navigation errors. The International Air Transport Association reported a 105.8% increase in Asia-Pacific airline traffic in July 2023 compared to the previous year, reflecting this trend.

Key industry players are innovating to maintain competitiveness. Airoha Technology Corp., for instance, launched the AG3335MA satellite positioning chip series in January 2024, designed for challenging environments with high sensitivity and rapid positioning time, integrated with MediaTek's auto platform.

Acquisitions also play a role. In October 2023, CNH Industrial N.V. acquired Hemisphere GNSS to enhance its precision technology. This acquisition aims to integrate Hemisphere's GNSS technology with CNH's equipment, improving precision solutions and providing immediate customer benefits.

The market features companies like Mitsubishi Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Tariffs on components have impacted costs, highlighting the importance of local sourcing and regional partnerships.

The report explores the largest and fastest-growing sections of the satellite-based GNSS augmentation system market, assessing its correlation with broader economic and demographic trends. Key factors influencing the market's trajectory include technological disruptions and regulatory changes.

Detailed within are the market's characteristics, size, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), and competitive landscape. Directory details of market share, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategic insights trace the historical and predicted market growth geographically.

Solutions include Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Payload, Reference Stations, Uplink Stations, and Integration Services.

By Platform: Wide Area Augmentation System, European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service.

Applications: Aviation, Maritime, and Road & Rail.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

