Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers pivotal insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, facilitating a comprehensive assessment of the market that is experiencing robust growth. Focused on emerging trends, this report offers strategic guidance that will influence the market over the next decade.

The assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.74 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. This growth is driven by the increasing reliance on GNSS receiver systems for military and commercial navigation applications, rising incidents of GPS signal interference, advancements in inertial navigation systems, and enhanced manufacturer-provided services. Additionally, advancements in signal processing technologies have improved the integrity and authentication of navigation data.

Looking forward, the PNT market is forecasted to grow even more, reaching $4.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.1%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the adoption of multi-source PNT architectures, increased investment in secure navigation solutions to counter spoofing and jamming, and a rising demand for precise timing solutions across various sectors. The deployment of assured PNT systems in autonomous vehicles and unmanned platforms is also expected to contribute significantly. Moreover, future trends suggest a surge in GNSS-independent navigation solutions, high-precision atomic clock systems, and multi-sensor fusion technologies.

The high adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles is poised to be a major growth driver for the assured PNT market. These autonomous technologies rely on APNT systems to provide accurate navigation data, particularly in GPS-denied environments. For instance, a 40% increase in the global use of commercial drones is projected between 2022 and 2030, further strengthening market growth.

Key industry players are focusing on innovation, particularly in high-precision timing solutions. In May 2024, Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced SecurePNTT 6200, providing comprehensive anti-spoofing, authentication, and encryption capabilities with timing accuracy below 5 nanoseconds. In March 2025, Hexagon AB enhanced its portfolio by acquiring Septentrio, integrating high-precision GNSS technology to offer resilient PNT solutions.

Prominent companies in this market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies Inc., among others. North America emerged as the largest region in the PNT market, with other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, and South America.

The market dynamics are rapidly evolving due to shifts in global trade relations and tariffs. These factors have increased production costs for PNT systems, impacting deployment in defense applications. However, they have also encouraged domestic manufacturing, fostering innovation and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

By Component: Atomic Clocks; Antennas; Transponders; Sensors; Power Amplifiers; Receivers; Other Components.

By Platform: Air; Land; Naval.

By End User: Defense; Homeland Security.

By Atomic Clocks: Cesium Clocks; Rubidium Clocks; Hydrogen Masers.

By Antennas: GNSS Antennas; Multi-Frequency Antennas; Low-Noise Amplifier Antennas.

By Transponders: GNSS Transponders; Communication Transponders.

By Sensors: Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs); Gyroscopes; Accelerometers.

By Power Amplifiers: Solid-State Power Amplifiers; Microwave Power Amplifiers.

By Receivers: GNSS Receivers; Multi-Constellation Receivers.

By Other Components: Signal Processors; Frequency Standards; Time Distribution Systems.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.1% Regions Covered Global

