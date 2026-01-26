Aircraft Sensors Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Strategic Analysis of General Electric, United Technologies, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and More

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Sensors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft sensors market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $5.25 billion in 2025 to $5.66 billion in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9%. This upswing is largely driven by the increasing demand for real-time flight monitoring, technological advancements in sensor accuracy, and the broader adoption of sensors in both commercial and military aviation.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $7.43 billion, with a CAGR of 7%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the integration of AI and predictive analytics, the rise of lightweight and miniaturized sensors, and the expansion of sensor applications in unmanned and autonomous aircraft. Key trends include the development of high-precision sensors, sensor fusion technology for real-time data, and predictive maintenance driven by advanced analytics.

The rising production and delivery of new aircraft are propelling the market's growth. Modern aviation demands more sophisticated sensors to support next-generation avionics and navigation systems. For example, in 2023, Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft, an 11% increase over the previous year, reflecting heightened demand for fleet modernization and global travel needs. Therefore, the increase in aircraft production directly fuels the aircraft sensors market.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovations such as hermetically sealed aerospace pressure sensors to ensure reliability and precision in extreme conditions. Baker Hughes Company, for example, launched the Druck NG3000 Pressure Sensor, offering high accuracy and reliability with rapid customization to meet diverse aerospace needs.

Sentech Inc.'s acquisition of Motion Sensors Inc. in December 2024 exemplifies strategic moves to enhance sensor portfolios by integrating complementary technologies. This acquisition aligns with broader industry trends of consolidation and technological innovation.

Major players in the market include General Electric, United Technologies, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, BAE Systems, and others, operating within a competitive landscape shaped by regional dynamics. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing regional manufacturing and innovation.

Notably, international trade dynamics and tariff changes are influencing market conditions, affecting costs and adoption rates. Tariffs on aircraft sensors compel local manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient, high-performance sensors, particularly impacting segments like radar sensors and accelerometers.

Report Scope

The report provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of the aircraft sensors market dynamics. This report, focusing on market trends and projections, evaluates growth prospects across 16 geographies, preparing industry leaders to face challenges and leverage opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector.

The market characteristics section delves into key products, brand differentiation, and product innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis overview includes raw material and supplier analysis and competitive assessment along the value chain.

The regulatory landscape reviews relevant frameworks and policies, investment flows, and funding trends.

Market size analysis accounts for historic growth and future forecasts, considering key technological advancements.

The TAM analysis measures market potential, offering strategic growth insights.

The MAS evaluates growth potential and competitive dynamics, offering strategic implications for decision-makers.

Expanded geographical coverage considers emerging markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain realignments.

The competitive landscape chapter describes market nature, market shares, leading companies, and recent financial deals shaping the market.

Company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

The report segments the market by sensor type, aircraft type, connectivity, applications, and end-use. Subsegments detail various sensor types, such as thermocouples, piezoelectric pressure sensors, and MEMS accelerometers. Companies such as General Electric, United Technologies, and Collins Aerospace are covered. Geographic analysis spans nations like the USA, China, and Germany across regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

The report provides five years of historic data and ten-year forecasts, offering market share insights and comprehensive data segmentation. Formats available include Word, PDF, and interactive reports with an Excel dashboard. Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

