Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Reach USD 76.51 Billion by 2033, Driven by Workforce Shortages and Flexible Care Models – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare Staffing Market size is estimated to be USD 45.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 76.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period 2026-2033. The market growth is fueled by the rising number of patients, a shortage of healthcare staff, the increasing aging population, and the rising need for flexible staffing models. The increasing use of digital recruitment platforms, workforce analytics, and service delivery optimization is also fueling the growth of the market.

The U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from USD 14.79 billion in 2025E to USD 23.68 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.09%. This is driven by the increasing demand for qualified healthcare professionals, the accelerated adoption of telehealth solutions, and the growing need for flexible workforce solutions. Investments in digital staffing platforms, remote care enablement, and specialized clinical staffing are improving workforce availability and continuity in the healthcare system.

Rising Demand for Trained Healthcare Professionals Drives the Market:

The increasing need for qualified healthcare professionals in the face of rising patient volumes and aging demographics continues to be a major market driver for the Healthcare Staffing Market. The global healthcare sector continues to be under increasing pressure from the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and this has led to an increased need for the use of staffing agencies and flexible workforce solutions. This has been improved by digital recruitment solutions and training programs.

Lack of Skilled Professionals and Regulatory Complexity Could Limit Market Growth:

However, due to the high demand, the lack of qualified healthcare professionals and regulatory complexities still hinder the scalable growth of the market. The shortage of labor can lead to higher hiring costs and affect the quality of services, while the differences in regional licensing and credentialing standards can hinder the fast deployment of workers. Moreover, the high attrition rate and increasing competition for qualified talent can pose operational challenges to the staffing agencies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Staffing Type

Permanent held the largest market share of 52.36% in 2025 owing to the stability in workforce planning, employee retention programs, and organization dependence on experienced workers. Temporary is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.15% during 2026–2033 as demand for flexible workforce solutions, in seasonal staff-short markets and for fast deployment continues to rise.

By Role Type

Nurses accounted for the highest market share of 45.21% in 2025 owing to critical patient care functions and widespread demand it enjoys across hospitals, clinics or homecare settings. Allied Healthcare Professionals are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period due to the rise in health services, technological development and tele-health.

By Service Setting

Hospitals held the largest share of 50.47% in 2025 due to strong demand among providers of primary care that need big, skilled workforces working across several departments. Homecare is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.27% during 2026–2033 owing to rising aged population, managing chronic diseases and preference of care at home.

By Employment Model

In-House dominated with a 48.53% share in 2025 as healthcare organizations prefer in-house teams for greater control, training and accountability. Managed Services is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.11% through 2026–2033 due to the outsourcing trends, staffing companies and digital workforce management solutions improving recruitment and deployment.

Regional Insights:

The North America Healthcare Staffing Market dominates with a 41.72% share and high demand of the skilled professionals in emergency situations at hospitals and clinics. Growing patient populations, aging workforces, and strong healthcare infrastructure is driving workforce needs in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.23% during 2026–2033. Market growth is attributed to increasing demand for professional healthcare workers, the aging population and growing healthcare infrastructure in China, India, Japan and Australia.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , AMN Healthcare launched ShiftWise Flex, a vendor management system for nursing, allied health, and non-clinical staffing. It automates workflows, integrates float-pools, and provides real-time analytics. Market Insights offers daily rate benchmarking and workforce segmentation.

, AMN Healthcare launched ShiftWise Flex, a vendor management system for nursing, allied health, and non-clinical staffing. It automates workflows, integrates float-pools, and provides real-time analytics. Market Insights offers daily rate benchmarking and workforce segmentation. In April 2025, CHG Healthcare introduced Nursesmart, a vendor management system for nurse staffing. The platform provides dashboards, real-time data, and controls contingent labor spend. It extends CHG’s physician-focused VMS, enhancing efficiency and supporting data-driven staffing decisions.

RECRUITMENT & PLACEMENT EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate hiring cycle speed and average placement time, indicating operational agility of healthcare staffing providers.

STAFF UTILIZATION RATE ANALYSIS – helps you understand workforce deployment efficiency across assignments, highlighting underutilization or workforce shortages impacting service delivery.

WORKFORCE RETENTION & TENURE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess stability of deployed healthcare professionals and the effectiveness of retention strategies.

TRAINING & CERTIFICATION COMPLIANCE INDEX – helps you track workforce readiness through completion rates of mandatory training and clinical certifications.

OPERATIONAL COVERAGE & FULFILLMENT PERFORMANCE – helps you measure coverage hours, assignment reliability, and responsiveness during peak demand periods, supporting quality-of-care assurance.

