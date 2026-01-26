Mirasol Signs Agreement for the Sale of a Portfolio of Copper Projects in Mendoza, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to report the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) under which Mirasol grants Mises Metals S.A.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Argentina Metals Corp. (“Argentina Metals”) 100% interest in the a portfolio of fourteen grassroots copper porphyry exploration projects, comprising 89,070 hectares, located in Mendoza, Argentina (collectively the “Mendoza Portfolio”).

“The sale of our prospective Mendoza Portfolio of copper projects is another step in our ongoing business development initiatives to advance our non-core assets in our portfolio of projects in Argentina and Chile,” Mirasol’s President Tim Heenan stated. “Argentina Metals has the capacity and the determination to advance these projects, and our significant shareholdings ensure we participate in their success.”

Terms of the Mendoza Portfolio Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mirasol shall grant Argentina Metals 100% interest in the Mendoza Portfolio of grassroots projects for total consideration of (i) a cash payment of US$50,000 (ii) 433,333 common shares without par value in the capital of Argentina Metals (the “Shares”) on closing, (iii) 433,333 Shares on the registration of the transfer of the Properties with the Dirección de Minería de la Provincia de Mendoza, and (iv) 433,334 Shares at the earlier of one year from closing or on Argentina Metals’ common shares being listed on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (the “Public Listing”). Should the Public Listing not occur within one-year of closing, the Mendoza Portfolio of properties shall be returned to Mirasol in exchange for the return of the Shares and one-half of the cash payment.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a strategically positioned exploration company with over 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold Project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile while continuing to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President & CEO

or

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Qualified Person Statement: Mirasol’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Heenan (MAIG), the President for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.