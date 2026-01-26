Good Morning America Features Baylor College of Medicine Pancreatic Cancer Study Utilizing Marker Therapeutics’ MAR-T Cell Technology

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with the worldwide exclusive license of Multi-Antigen Targeted T cells (also referred to as Multi-Antigen Recognizing T cells, or MAR-T cells, by Marker), a technology developed at Baylor College of Medicine for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors, today announced that Baylor College of Medicine’s TACTOPS clinical study in pancreatic cancer was featured on Good Morning America on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The segment spotlighted the Baylor-led research recently published in Nature Medicine evaluating autologous Multi-Antigen Targeted T cell therapy in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and highlighted the potential of Multi-Antigen Targeted approaches to address a significant unmet need in pancreatic cancer (Musher B et al, Nature Medicine, 2026).

“We are honored to see the Baylor pancreatic cancer study receive national attention,” said Juan Vera, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Marker Therapeutics. “We congratulate Dr. Ann Leen, Dr. Benjamin Musher, and the Baylor research team on advancing this important work, and we appreciate the opportunity to help raise awareness of innovative cell therapy approaches being explored for patients facing pancreatic cancer. We believe this visibility underscores the promise of MAR-T cells and the importance of continued clinical development to improve patient outcomes.”

As previously reported, the Phase 1/2 pancreatic cancer study conducted at Baylor College of Medicine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed up to 84.6% disease control rate when combining Multi-Antigen Targeted T cells with frontline chemotherapy in Arm A, with the research group also highlighting a correlation between clinical benefit and the expansion and persistence of infused T cells. In Arm A, the median duration of response for patients achieving a partial or complete response was 7.5 months (range 3.5 – 16.6) and median overall survival was 14.1 months. Investigators also reported that infused T cells were detected up to 12 months post-treatment and were observed at higher frequencies in patients who responded.

Building on this encouraging Baylor clinical study, Marker seeks now to recapitulate or potentially improve upon these results in an upcoming Company-sponsored study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06549751) by increasing the target antigen profile, using higher cell doses and incorporating lymphodepletion to further promote T cell expansion. The Company has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) and anticipates clinical initiation of the pancreatic cancer program in the first half of 2026.

Broadcast Details

Program: Good Morning America (ABC)

Aired: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Segment Link: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/video/129449690

About MAR-T cells

The multi-antigen recognizing (MAR) T cell platform (formerly known as multiTAA-specific T cells) is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's/donor’s blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. Unlike other T cell therapies, MAR-T cells allow the recognition of hundreds of different epitopes within up to six tumor-specific antigens, thereby reducing the possibility of tumor escape. Since MAR-T cells are not genetically engineered, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with an improved safety profile compared to current engineered T cell approaches and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefits.

About MT-601

The Company’s lead product, MT-601, is a multi-antigen recognizing (MAR) T cell product that utilizes a non-genetically modified approach that specifically targets six different tumor antigens upregulated in tumor cells (Survivin, PRAME, WT-1, NY-ESO-1, SSX-2, MAGEA-4). Marker is currently investigating MT-601 in the Phase 1 APOLLO trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT05798897) for the treatment of patients with lymphoma who have relapsed after or are ineligible to receive anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapies. Due to the broad target recognition profile of MT-601, the Company is exploring its potential application beyond lymphoma in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company’s pancreatic cancer program is supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (Award Number R44CA295168), and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT, Award Number DP250150).

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a Houston, TX-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company was founded at Baylor College of Medicine, and clinical trials that enrolled more than 200 patients across various hematological and solid tumor indications showed that the Company’s autologous and allogeneic MAR-T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses. Marker’s goal is to introduce novel T cell therapies to the market and improve patient outcomes. To achieve these objectives, the Company prioritizes the preservation of financial resources and focuses on operational excellence. Marker’s unique T cell platform is strengthened by non-dilutive funding from U.S. state and federal agencies supporting cancer research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; the timing, conduct, interim results announcements and outcomes of our clinical trials of our product candidates, including MT-601 for the treatment of patients with lymphoma or pancreatic cancer. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

