Indivior Announces Completion of Redomiciliation to the United States

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV), today announced completion of its redomiciliation from the United Kingdom to the United States. As a result, Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a new Delaware corporation (“IPI”), has become the new parent company. Indivior PLC is renamed Indivior Ltd. and has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of IPI. The common stock of Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is listed on Nasdaq and will continue to trade under the symbol “INDV.”



The last day of trading Indivior PLC ordinary shares on Nasdaq was January 23, 2026. Shareholders of Indivior PLC received one new IPI common share for each Indivior PLC ordinary share held as of the scheme record date. The redomiciliation was approved by Indivior shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 11, 2025.



Indivior believes the change in domicile will expand the benefits of its U.S. stock listing, including:

Strengthening Indivior’s U.S. capital markets presence

Increasing potential U.S. equity indexation

Simplifying corporate governance and reducing complexity

Further positioning Indivior as a U.S. based treatment innovator, enabling closer collaboration with public health leaders on advancing SUBLOCADE® for opioid use disorder

IPI is subject to the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as a domestic issuer and applicable exchange rules of Nasdaq. Further details regarding the redomiciliation can be found in an 8-K filing made today with the SEC.

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior .

