New Crypto Protocol Mutuum Finance Just Raised $19.5M as MUTM Hits 300% Since Q1 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crypto protocol is drawing attention as the DeFi market prepares for its next activation cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its development roadmap while quietly building a growing presale and investor base. The project is now reaching a stage where distribution, development and participation are converging ahead of its first protocol release.





Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a top crypto candidate for 2026 in the lending sector. Unlike many new tokens that debut without infrastructure, the project has been developing its protocol before live market access, which has shifted attention toward its upcoming release timeline.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a decentralized lending system designed to support borrowing and yield without forcing users to liquidate crypto assets. The protocol handles collateralization, liquidation logic and dual lending markets to give users flexibility whether they want to borrow or supply. The goal is to deliver predictable borrowing rules and transparent yield without the fragmented structure seen in older lending platforms.

The presale has attracted a large investor base so far. Funding has surpassed $19.5 million and more than 19,300 investors have entered. This wide distribution profile has been one of the defining traits of Mutuum Finance compared to other new crypto launches, which often allocate heavily to insiders.

The Mutuum Finance presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has moved through several structured pricing stages tied to development and allocation. The presale is now in Phase 7, where MUTM is priced at $0.04. This reflects a 300% increase from the first phase.

Phase 7 accounts for 6% of the total presale allocation. Participation has been accelerating as development progress becomes more visible. Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top contributor of the day with $500 in MUTM.

Token Allocation and Onboarding Access

Out of a total token supply of 4 billion MUTM, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale. This equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens designated for community distribution. So far, about 830 million tokens have been sold across all phases. This means that the available inventory for presale stages continues to tighten as Phase 7 advances.

The ability to participate has also been widened beyond typical crypto channels. Users can acquire MUTM using card payments, which reduces onboarding friction for investors who are not already positioned in stablecoins or exchange balances. This access layer has helped boost the number of investors and supported consistent presale flow.

V1 Preparation and Phase 2 Execution

The project is nearing the end of Roadmap Phase 2, which covers core protocol development, security validation and infrastructure setup. Once Phase 2 closes, the protocol enters its activation window. Mutuum Finance has confirmed via its official X account that V1 is preparing to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. V1 will include collateral rules, liquidation systems, yield accounting and dual market functionality.

This combination of visible development, completed presale infrastructure and upcoming protocol release has become a focal point for investors who track new crypto launches ahead of their utility cycle. The idea that MUTM could enter Q1 2026 as an operational DeFi crypto rather than a conceptual altcoin has fueled participation near the later stages of the presale.

With funding passing $19.5 million, more than 19,300 investors onboarded and Phase 7 filling faster than earlier stages, Mutuum Finance has emerged as one of the few new crypto projects entering the utility window with distribution already in place. For many in the sector, this intersection of development and allocation is seen as the critical moment before activation, which explains the current acceleration in participation.